Introduction

Exciting News for Strategy Game Fans

After a long period of uncertainty, Forever Entertainment has finally announced the release date for Front Mission 2: Remake on the Nintendo Switch. The much-anticipated game is set to launch on October 5, much to the delight of strategy game enthusiasts. To complement this announcement, a new trailer showcasing the gameplay has also been released.

An Announcement in February 2022

Front Mission 2: Remake was initially revealed to the public in February 2022 during a direct episode. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates and a confirmed release date. Now, their patience has been rewarded, and they can look forward to diving into the immersive world of this beloved strategy game.

