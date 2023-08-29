Front Mission 2: Remake Official Release Date Announced

We are excited to announce that Front Mission 2: Remake, a fully remastered version of the beloved turn-based tactical RPG originally released in 1997, now has an official release date. This highly anticipated game will be available on the Nintendo Switch starting October 5, 2023. Fans can expect improved graphics and gameplay compared to the original release on the original PlayStation.

Continuity in Square Enix’s Restoration Project

Front Mission 2: Remake is part of Square Enix’s ongoing project to restore the Front Mission series. This remake follows the successful remake of the first chapter and will be followed by the release of the third part between 2024 and 2025. The game will feature state-of-the-art battle scenes and game effects, an updated soundtrack, free camera tweaks, and localization into nine languages.

A New Perspective and Complex Storyline

The game takes place twelve years after the second conflict with Huffman. The People’s Republic of Alordesh, which has been suffering from severe economic downturn since the war, rebels against the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and declares independence on June 12, 2102. In Front Mission 2: Remake, players will experience the story from the perspectives of three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas. The game offers a nuanced world view, going beyond a simple dichotomy of good and evil.

Release amidst Tough Competition

The October release date of Front Mission 2: Remake puts it in direct competition with other highly anticipated titles, with a Nintendo Direct event scheduled for August 31, 2023, where Super Mario Bros. Wonder will likely take the spotlight. However, the success of this remake is anticipated, and it is worth mentioning that the developers of Storm Trident will start working on a remake of Front Mission 3 shortly after its release.