Forza Horizon 5 Update
New Features (Available from June 20th)
- Horizon Test Track
- Also available in Co-Op
- 15 Test Track Accolades
- 5 Test Track Badges
- ASL/BSL Language for Donut Media @Horizon story cinematics
- 27 Rims
- Modulare B15 Evo
- Modulare B30
- Modulare B37
- Modulare B38
- Modulare B9
- Modulare D15
- Modulare D18
- Modulare D30
- Modulare D31
- Modulare D32
- Modulare D35
- Modulare D37
- Modulare D9
- Modulare M19
- Modulare S9
- Fikse 802
- Fikse FC305
- Fikse FC307
- Fikse Profil 10
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘TightMesh’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Digi Camo’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘The Void’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Checkered’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Splash’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Branded’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Donuts’
- Rotiform AeroDisc ‘Dino Nugs’
- New engine audio for the 2003 Nissan Farilady Z
- 6 Donut Media Car Horns
“Upgrade Heroes” Series Features (Available from June 22nd until July 20th)
- Donut Media Story HiLow (permanently unlocked after June 22nd)
- 20 Donut Media HiLow Story Accolades
- Evolving World: Donut Media Merch stalls
- Evolving World: Mechanic Tank Piñata collectible
- 1 Accolade “Upgrade Heroes Collector”
Unlockable cars
- 5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd onwards)
- 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
- 1991 GMC Syclone
- 1992 GMC Typhoon
- 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
- 2023 Formula Drift #64 Forsberg Racing Nissan Z
- 4 Donut Media HiLow Reward Cars (Available from June 22nd)
- 2003 Nissan Donut Media 350Z ‘High Car’
- 2004 Nissan Donut Media 350Z ‘Low Car’
- 1996 Formula Drift #51 Donut Media Nissan 240SX
- 1994 Ford Supervan 3 ‘Donut Media Edition’
Horizon Racing Car Pack cars (Available from June 20th through Car Pack purchase)
- 2023 Lotus Emira
- 2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan ‘Altimaniac’
- 2022 Pagani Huarya R
- 2020 Saleen Sportruck XR Black Label
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where the game client could crash after receiving an invisible “DLC Car DLC Car” generic message through player gifting (Bug ID 3896802)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Traction Control was getting reactivated upon restarting an EventLab race from the finishing scoreboard (Bug ID 3891099)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the UI was showing an incorrect number of smashed Bonus Boards (Bug ID 3873073)
- (Console) Fixed an issue with Steering Wheels where the default value for the Steering Rotation was incorrectly set (Bug ID 3890381)
- Fixed an issue in the Eliminator where sometimes the timeout bar wasn’t showing the correct values and players were getting eliminated earlier than intended (Bug ID 3887455)
- Fixed an issue where certain cosmetic items were incorrectly marked as available through Wheelspins (Bug ID 3887454)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes offroad tyres were incorrectly mounted on players’ cars in Donut Media Story (Bug ID 3895799)
- Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera could clip with the player’s character model placed outside of the vehicle (Bug ID 3892792)
- Fixed an issue in Horizon Promo where Alejandra’s truck appears twice (Bug ID 3896196)
- Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where player’s character might disappear after saving a preset (Bug ID 3890074)
- Fixed an issue with Logitech G920 Steering Wheel where Quick Chat Phrases were not being displayed when selecting them on a Wheel’s D-pad in events and in Freeroam (Bug ID 3071918)
- Improved replication of ghosting during anti-griefing measures (Bug ID 3866821)
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant steering wheel where the shift paddles were inverted and media controls were incorrectly displayed (Bug ID 3895860)
- Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation on the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R while using the APR Performance wide bodykit (Bug ID 3892642)
- Fixed an issue with misplaced anti-lag pop animation on the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR when the Sports Rear bumper was installed (Bug ID 3892640)
- Fixed an issue with missing anti-lag pop animation while Rocket Bunny wide bodykit was installed on the 1998 Nissan Silvia Ks, 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z and the 1994 Nissan 240SX (Bug IDs 3892600, 3892601, 3892602)
- Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2015 Lamborghini Huracàn while the Duke Dynamics wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892596)
- Fixed an issue with anti-lag pop animation clipping on the 2014 BMW M4 while the StreetFighter LA wide bodykit was installed (Bug ID 3892457)
Accolades
- Fixed an issue where the “Racing Champion” accolade wasn’t unlocked for some players despite completing the challenge (Bug ID 3887453)
- Blue Suit and Mexico Race gloves can be obtained through Test Track accolade (Bug ID 3893896)
- Developer’s Notes: Horizon Test Track Accolades can be found in the Creatives category
