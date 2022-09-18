In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, a mysterious substance has appeared on the Island. Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all. Embrace the Chrome by turning structures Chrome, making yourself Chrome, and proving the power of Chrome weapons.

PHASE THROUGH WALLS

Not even wood, stone, brick, or metal is a match for Chrome. An enemy built a structure for defense? Throw a Chrome Splash at the walls to make the walls penetrable — jump right through the building and get the drop on your opponent!

Chrome Splash.

THE BEST SHAPE OF YOUR LIFE

You can’t beat it, so be it: throw down a Chrome Splash to Chrome-ify yourself. You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and… become a Blob when sprinting. But don’t let this bulbous form fool you. While Blobbed, you’ll move faster, be immune to fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!

HOME SWEET CHROME

Chrome’s not only taking over points of interest, it’s built a brand new one. Ascend Herald’s Sanctum (near the abandoned Sanctuary) and stand atop this tower of honorable and hexagonal foundations.

A NEW KIND OF HIGH GROUND

In their fear of Chrome, some Island locations are seeking “safety” in the air — most notably Condo Canyon. Now called Cloudy Condos, attack from above in this expanding POI. One way to get up there? Use a D-Launcher, available in different places on the Island to help you gain higher ground.

D-Launcher.

BETTER WITH AGE

EvoChrome Shotgun.

Chrome’s introduction caused the creation of the EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle. Find these weapons from Chrome Chests, then see their rarity increase the more you damage opponents with them. Take ‘em from Uncommon to Mythic!

EvoChrome Burst Rifle.

WEAPONS B.C.E. (BEFORE THE CHROME ERA)

Some pre-paradise things are alright… Use strategies from yesteryear with unvaulted weapons and returning Vibin’ weapons:

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Boogie Bomb (technically not a weapon but sounds like one)

Shockwave Grenade (also technically not a weapon but here it is)

BRING ME SNIPER LOVE

The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, which debuted in Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped.

Speaking of weapons, Sniper weapons across the board (including ones still vaulted) have had their damage and their headshot multipliers increased. Expert marksmen and trickshotters rejoice, because now one shot could be all it takes to send someone back to the Lobby. Keep your head on a swivel and — if your aim is on-point — one-shot opponents with certain Snipers once again. (Even in Zero Build!)

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper – damage and headshot multiplier increased

– damage and headshot multiplier increased Hunting Rifle – damage and headshot multiplier increased

– damage and headshot multiplier increased Automatic Sniper Rifle – damage and headshot multiplier increased

– damage and headshot multiplier increased Lever Action Rifle – damage and headshot multiplier increased

– damage and headshot multiplier increased Suppressed Sniper Rifle – damage increased

– damage increased Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle – damage increased

– damage increased Rail Gun – damage increased

– damage increased Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle – damage increased

– damage increased Heavy Sniper Rifle – headshot multiplier increased

– headshot multiplier increased Storm Scout Sniper Rifle – headshot multiplier increased

– headshot multiplier increased Boom Sniper Rifle – explosive damage increased

KEYS TO SUCCESS

Becoming Chrome isn’t the only way to unlock your potential. There’s a good chance you’ll come across Keys on the Island — use them to open Vaults containing loot! Low-Security Vaults require one Key to open, while High-Security Vaults require two (for the reward of more items!). Where to find this locked loot? After collecting one or more Keys, you’ll see keyhole signs on your map to help you out.

BUNKER DOWN

Under assault from enemies? Deploy potent cover fast with a Port-A-Bunker, taking the place of the Port-A-Fort this Season. Throw down the Port-A-Bunker to create an instant 1×1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors, and defensive tires to bounce away would-be-invaders — no building required!

CHAPTER 3 SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS

Assemble an eclectic crew in your enjoyment of paradise. With this Season’s Battle Pass purchase, you’ll immediately unlock Paradigm (Reality-659)… if enemies of Chrome are your thing. Progress through the Battle Pass to unlock Spider-Gwen plus the following characters:

Bytes

Grriz

Meow Skulls

Lennox Rose

Twyn

For those devoted to the Chrome, don’t worry: The Herald becomes available to unlock later in the Season!

SLIDE KICK

Oh yeah, you’ll now knock back opposing players when sliding into them!

Source: Fortnite