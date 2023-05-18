SURVIVE THE HORDE – NEW CHALLENGE WEEKS

New to Survive the Horde? Check out the v24.30 Homebase Status Report for a full introduction to the gameplay and Quest rewards. Get a preview of the next three Survive the Horde Challenge Weeks:

CHALLENGE WEEK 3 – LOW GRAVITY (MAY 17 – MAY 24)

The magnetic field has shifted, rendering hoverboards inoperable and changing the effects of gravity! Jump higher and move faster as your melee attacks knock back the hordes of Husks.

CHALLENGE WEEK 4 – SLOW BURN (MAY 24 – MAY 31)

Feel the burn as Husks drop an acid pool after being eliminated. Beware of the Husks slowing attacks,making avoiding the acid pools a bit tricky!

CHALLENGE WEEK 5 – FLOOR IS LAVA (MAY 31 – MAY JUNE 7)

The volcano has become active! Staying in contact with the ground for too long will cause a damaging lava eruption around you. Keep on the move or take refuge at an elevated position to avoid these deadly eruptions!

YARRR’S RETURN – MAY 17 AT 8 PM ET

Adventure into the Tropical Biome and complete the Yarrr’s Return questline to unlock the Director Riggs Hero.

BRING THE EFFICIENCY WITH DIRECTOR RIGGS!

“I’m going to handle this one personally.” – Director Riggs

Standard Perk: Direct Threat Goin’ Constructor eliminations extend its duration by 1 second, up to a maximum of 10 eliminations.

Commander Perk: Direct Threat+ Goin’ Constructor eliminations extend its duration by 2 seconds, up to a maximum of 10 eliminations.



FLIGHT OF THE FENNIX RETURNS! (MAY 31 – JUN 21)

Fennix returns to Save the World. Complete the questline and earn Fennix! Their perk, Debilitating Bite, applies Damage Vulnerability to every enemy your tamed wildlife hits. When Fennix is your Commander, those enemies explode when hit or eliminated, damaging nearby foes. Work with your pack to take out key targets!

EVENT AND WEEKLY STORE

HYBRID – MAY 17 AT 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Fire of the Dragon Increases Affliction Duration by 34% .

Commander Perk: Fire of the Dragon+ Increases Affliction Duration by 67 %. Dragon Slash applies Affliction, which deals 15 base Fire Damage per second for 3 seconds.



SEA WOLF JONESY – MAY 24 AT 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: High Tide Increases your Shockwave damage by 55% .

Commander Perk: High Tide+ Increases your Shockwave damage by 55 %. Additionally, Shockwave activates a second time immediately after use.



BUNDLEBUSS – MAY 24 AT 8 PM ET

The Bundlebuss is a surprisingly accurate multi-barreled rifle that fires in powerful bursts. A high damage and large magazine help compensate for a slow fire rate and heavy kick.

FREEBOOTER KEN – MAY 31 AT 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Sea Fog Smoke Bomb restores your Shields to full.

Commander Perk: Sea Fog+ Smoke Bomb restores your Shields to full and freezes your enemies for 5.5 seconds on activation.



BUG FIXES

A number of Save the World bug fixes were included in the Fortnite v24.40 update, including:

Fixed an issue where Smashers could damage the objective in Survive the Horde.

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose the ability to build and edit if two players attempted to edit the same structure.

Fixed an issue with D.E.C.O.Y. where the timer would run out but did not explode or perform any post-destruction Perks.

Fixed an issue where Wooden Floor Spikes would not slow enemies.

Survive the Horde Banners now appear under the “Special” tab instead of the “Battle Royale” tab.

Source:Fortnite