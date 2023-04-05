A new update has been released for Like a Forspoken Update 1.12. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Forspoken Update 1.12 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Feature Updates:
- Adjusted the visual effects for Frey’s Shot spell.
- Changed the default Sprint button from “L3” to “L3 or 〇”.
- Existing save files will not be affected.
- Frey can now run in certain locations, such as Pilgrim’s Refuges, the Archives, and the
- Mausoleum.
- Running will remain disabled during certain event scenes.
Miscellaneous:
- ・The touchpad controls for DualSense™ Wireless Controller (PlayStation®5) can now be used when Bluetooth pairs the controller.
- Certain DualSense™ Wireless Controller features, such as the intergraded speaker or haptic feedbacks cannot be used by Bluetooth pairing.
- Updated the Intel XeSS version to 1.1.0 which can be used for Intel ARC and Iris Xe.
- *The driver must be updated to 31.0.101.4148 or a later version.
Technical Issues:
- ・Various minor fixes.
Source: Forspoken