IMPROVEMENTS

New Side Dodge Attacks

The following heroes now have Side Dodge Attacks:

Warlord

Centurion

Highlander

Black Prior

Jormungandr

For each hero except Highlander, these new Dodge Attacks are performed by pressing the Light Attack button (Highlander uses the Heavy Attack button). In addition, they are all 600ms, performed at 300ms in the Side Dodge, and have appropriate iframes. They also all act as chain openers, and chain into what their neutral Light attacks chain into.

Developer’s Comment: With this pass, every hero in the game now has a Side Dodge attack, giving them tools to punish bashes. With the exception of Highlander, we’ve purposefully given these heroes Side Dodge attacks that are not optimal; they are intended to punish bashes, but should be risky in other situations, and are not meant to be used as good tools during group fights.

Highlander is a special case where the hero’s Defensive Stance was underperforming in these situations, and we wanted to make sure the hero was able to defend himself in outnumbered situations; the other heroes already have strong tools to defend themselves, and as such Highlander needed a better Side Dodge attack to compensate.

(Quick extra note: 26/31 heroes already had a Dodge Attack. It’s become clear that Dodge Attack is a mandatory tool in a For Honor fighter’s toolkit, so the lack of Dodge Attacks on these 5 fighters wasn’t built to help their ‘uniqueness’, but it’s clear it was leaving them unable to function at all in certain situations.)

Fighter Improvements

Developer’s Comment: We’re doing a pass on multiple heroes to give them Quality of Life as well as Balancing changes – many of these heroes have small tweaks, but others have bigger changes that should help bring them to a better state. We’ll keep an eye on how these changes affect the meta.

Fighters

Warden

Zone Attack Stamina cost is now 30, down from 60

Second Light Attacks in chain are now 500ms, down from 600ms

Developer’s Comment: These changes should help both reduce Warden’s stamina costs as standardize Warden’s chained Light attacks to a more standard speed.

Peacekeeper

Dagger Cancel can now cancel its recovery to a dodge from 200ms to 300ms (from static at 333ms)

Dashing Thrust can now be performed from 200ms to 500ms during a Front Dodge (was static at 300ms)

Bleed Stabs (Guardbreak Followups) now do a total of 28 damage (down from 38)

All Guardbreak Throws now have 200ms less recovery

Side and Back Guardbreak Throws can now be cancelled by a Dodge in their last 100ms

Front Guardbreak Throw can now be cancelled by a Dodge in the last 300ms

Increased forward movement on the following attacks: Light Openers and Chained Lights Heavy Openers and Finishers

Updated Trajectory for Zone Attack’s first strike

Crossbow feat now deals 15 damage + 10 Bleed damage over 10 seconds, from 25 flat damage.

Developer’s Comment: We’re tweaking some part of Peacekeeper’s kit – Dagger Cancel should now be able to be used in a safer manner and should give the hero better options when it lands. The changes to Dashing Thrust as well as Guard break Throws should enable Peacekeeper to land Dashing Thrust consistently when wall splatting. Her Zone Attack’s first strike trajectory has also been updated to be more consistent with its animation. Finally, all her neutral and chained attacks now have better forward movement, giving the hero more mobility in group fights as well as in 1v1 scenarios.

We have also lowered the damage Peacekeeper deals on Guard breaks to a more standard level, especially considering the new changes to wall splats, giving her more interesting options.

Finally, her Crossbow feat now has extra utility by applying Bleed, opening up more of her kit.

Lawbringer

Increased forward movement of all Light attacks by 0.25m

Increased forward movement of all side Heavy attacks by 0.25m

Updated the trajectories of all Side Heavy attacks to better match the weapon strikes

Increased input window for Parry followups by 66ms

Impaling Riposte from Parry is now 800ms, down from 900ms

Developer’s Comment: We’ve focused our changes on Lawbringer to address issues related to the hero’s movement and weapon trajectories; with these changes, Lawbringer should have a bit more mobility during team fights, but more importantly the new weapon trajectories should greatly help with the weapon not hitting external targets. We’ve also done a pass to ensure Lawbringer’s Parry followups are easier to perform with a larger input window.

Warlord

Updated Board and Blade’s trajectory to better match the weapon strike

Increased forward movement of Board and Blade by 1m

Zone Attack now costs 30 Stamina, down from 60

Developer’s Comment: Warlord’s Board and Blade was lacking in that while the move is Undodgeable, its trajectory wasn’t matching the weapon correctly and the move was lacking forward movement to be able to properly catch opponents who were dodging or rolling away. In addition, we’ve adjusted the stamina cost of his Zone Attack to help with Warlord’s stamina economy.

Berserker

Front Zone Attack and Back Zone Attack now each cost 30 Stamina, down from 65

Berserker now has 130 HP, up from 120

Developer’s Comment: Berserker’s Zone Attacks’ stamina costs were prohibitive, making the move too costly to use. We’ve also updated Berserker’s health values so that it fits the hero’s identity as a hero who wants to trade hits with their opponents.

Kensei

Zone Attack now costs 30 stamina, down from 60

Chained Lights can now chain to Top Heavy Finisher at 100ms on hit

Top Heavy Finisher is now 1100ms, down from 1200ms

Top Heavy Finisher now soft feints to Fast Guardbreak instead of regular Guardbreak

Increased forward movement on Top Heavy Finisher slightly

Developer’s Comment: Most of these changes were made so that Kensei can soft feint to Guard break and catch opponents trying to roll away instead of after a chained Light attack. We’ve also standardized the stamina cost of Kensei’s Zone Attack to be less restrictive.

Orochi

Side Heavy Finishers are now 700ms, down from 800ms

Developer’s Comment: We’re speeding up Orochi’s side Heavy Finishers to give them more utility in outnumbered situations; they already have good trajectories, and this change should help Orochi land them more often.

Nobushi

Updated trajectories for Side Heavy Openers and Side Heavy Finishers to better match the weapon strikes

Side Cobra Strikes are now 533ms, down from 600ms

Side Cobra Strikes now have proper iframes

Front Cobra Strike is now 500ms, down from 600ms

Front Cobra Strike can now be accessed from 200ms to 500ms during Forward Dodge (from 0m to 500ms)

Slithering Thrust and Coiling Slash’s miss recoveries are now 600ms, down from 700ms and 800ms, respectively.

Side Light Opener and Chained Side Light miss recoveries are now 800ms, down from 900ms

Heavy Opener recoveries on Hit, Block, Superior Block and Miss are now standardized at 800ms, down from various values ranging from 900ms to 1100ms

Heavy Finisher miss recoveries are now 800ms, down from 1000ms for top and 1100ms for side

Out of Lock Heavy Finisher is now a Left attack, from a Top Attack

Developer’s Comment: We’ve adjusted multiple aspects of Nobushi – her side Heavy attacks should perform much better, side Cobra Strikes should now perform like standard dodge attacks with iframes, and we’ve also made a pass at many of her recoveries to make her attacks less risky and less prone to be guardbroken.

Finally, we’ve also changed her Out of Lock Heavy Finisher attack direction to a side attack to help the hero perform better in the minion lane

Shugoki

Zone Attack now costs 30 Stamina, down from 60 Stamina

Developer’s Comment: Shugoki’s Zone Attack still cost too much stamina, so we decided to standardize it.

Centurion

Zone Attack now costs 12+12+12 Stamina, for a total of 36, down from 20+20+20, for a total of 60

Charged Heavy Openers now move forward 0.75m more

Charged Punch now has better tracking to catch early Dodge Attacks better

Charged Punch is now 1300ms total, down from 1400ms

Charged Punch now gains Uninterruptible Stance at 1000ms, down from 1033ms

Developer’s Comment: Centurion should now perform better with these changes – Charged Heavy Openers now have extra forward movement to help perform them from slightly further away, and Charged Punch should now perform similarly to Warden’s Shoulder Bash mixup and catch dodge attacks in a similar manner.

We’ve also adjusted Centurion’s Zone Attack costs to be more in-line with the rest of the cast.

Gladiator

Zone Attack now costs 30+20 Stamina, for a total of 50, down from 40+40, for a total of 80

Front and Side Sucker Punches now cost 12 stamina, down from 24

Increased input window for Counter Jab by 400ms when Parrying

Developer’s Comment: We’ve adjusted Gladiator’s stamina economy to let the hero be more on the offensive. Gladiator already has a high stamina pool, but this should help him perform even better.

We’ve also adjusted the input comfort for Counter Jab – the initial window to perform Counter Jab after a Parry was quite short, and with an extra 400ms it should now be more comfortable to perform.

Highlander

Zone Attack now costs 12+12+12 stamina for a total of 36, down form 40+10+10 for a total of 60

Developer’s Comment: In addition to gaining a Side Dodge Attack, Highlander’s Zone Attack, which is his primary Guardbreak punish, now costs a more standardized amount of stamina.

Shaman

Zone Attack now costs 12+6+6+6 stamina for a total of 30, down from 40+10+5+5, for a total of 60

Increased Heavy Finishers forward movement by 0.75m

Left Heavy Finisher is now 900ms, down from 1100ms

Predator’s Hunger now costs 12 stamina, down from 20

Removed the stamina penalty incurred when switching from Wild Cat’s Rage to Predator’s Mercy and Predator’s Hunger and vice versa

Developer’s Comment: We’ve adjusted two major aspects of Shaman; her stamina economy as well as her Heavy Finishers.

We’ve reduced the costs on her Zone Attack to be more in-line with the rest of the cast, but we’ve also removed the stamina penalty she had when performing Wild Cat’s Rage and switching to Predator’s Mercy/Hunger (and vice versa). This should help Shaman’s stamina economy and let her be more aggressive.

We’ve also given her Heavy Finishers extra forward movement to help her perform better in a variety of situations, and we’ve sped up her Left Heavy Finisher to a speed where if your opponent is mashing Light attack, Shaman’s attack will trade (but quite favorably, both in terms of damage and frame advantage) whereas she used to lose. We’re hoping this change helps Shaman perform better in 1v1 situations.

Aramusha

Zone Attack now costs 20+20 stamina for a total of 40, down from 60

Developer’s Comment: This should help Aramusha use their Zone Attack more often.

Nuxia

Zone Attack now costs 20 stamina, down from 30+12 stamina, for a total of 42

Developer’s Comment: Nuxia’s Zone Attack is an interesting mixup, but used to be too costly. With this new cost, we expect Nuxia to use her Zone Attack more often.

Black Prior

Increased Tenebris Thrust’s forward movement by 1m

Fixed an issue that could make Tenebris Thrust unparriable when used at very specific distances

Sprint Attack is now 700ms, down from 1000ms

Sprint Attack now deals 20 damage, down from 26

Bulwark Slash’s Guardbreak Vulnerability is now 100ms, down from 400ms

Developer’s Comment: Tenebris Thrust’s range was not sufficient to catch opponents who were further away; the extra range should now help Black Prior perform better in these situations. Similarly, the hero’s Sprint Attack was lacking – it was too slow to be used effectively, so we’ve sped it up so that it should be more in-line with other Sprint Attacks.

We’ve also lowered the Guardbreak Vulnerability on Bulwark Slash to make it less vulnerable when outnumbered; players could sync up and force a Guardbreak on Black Prior, nullifying Bulwark Counter and Slash. This should no longer happen.

Zhanhu

Zone Attack now costs 30 stamina, down from 50

Developer’s Comment: With this change, Zhanhu should be able to use their strong Zone Attack more often – being Undodgeable, it is a strong counter to Dodge Recovery Cancel heroes, and at 30 stamina it should no longer drain too much of Zhanhu’s stamina.

Hitokiri

Fully Charged Heavies now cost 12 Stamina, down from was 25

Developer’s Comment: Hitokiri’s Fully Charged Heavies initially did not have a Stamina Penalty when parried, but cost more to offset this strength. Since this has been removed, the extra stamina cost is no longer necessary.

Warmonger

Zone Attack now costs 20 Stamina, down from 40

Heavy Finishers now have Uninterruptible Stance at 100ms, down from 500ms on Top and 400ms on Side

Preying Claw now deals 8 Bleed Damage

Preying Claw Stab now deals 7 Damage, down from 8

Preying Claw Slash now deals 20 damage, down from 28

Developer’s Comment: Warmonger’s Uninterruptible Stance starting earlier in her Finishers should help give her more safety and usability in both outnumbered situations as well as against opponents who are dodge attacking too often.

The changes to Preying Claw should help Warmonger land damage more often, as well as pushing for more synergy with Nobushi, Shaman and Peacekeeper, who all benefit from sources of Bleed.

Gryphon

Forceful Swirl now costs 20 Stamina, down from 50

Veteran’s Lesson now gains Unterruptible Stance at 100ms, down from 500ms

Mind Cleaver Miss recovery is now 800ms, down from 1000ms, and regains block defense at 500ms in the recovery

Mind Cleaver’s Hit and Block recoveries are now 700ms, down from 800ms, and regains block defense at 500ms in their recoveries

Developer’s Comment: Gryphon’s changes are based around making the hero safer – Veteran’s Lesson gaining armor much earlier should help deal with dodge attack-happy opponents as well as making the move much safer to use when outnumbered, and Mind Cleaver should also be safer to use; it should now be harder to land dodge attacks on it.

Forceful Swirl costing 20 stamina should also help Gryphon access his chains more safely.

Kyoshin

Zone Attack now costs 20 stamina, down from 40

Developer’s Comment: We’re standardizing Kyoshin’s Zone Attack cost to be more in-line with the rest of the cast.

Out Of Lock Contextual Hint

The Out of Lock contextual hint that exists in-game was hardly visible to the player, so we reworked the visual contrast, size and animation, to make it more visible to the player.

It is possible for the player to toggle it ON or OFF through Options -> User Interface -> Use Detailed Lock Indicator.

Out Of Stamina Contextual Hint

The Out of Stamina (OOS) that exists in-game has been visually edited it make it more visible to the player.

It is possible for the player to toggle it ON or OFF through Options -> User Interface -> Use Detailed Stamina Bar.

Developer’s Comment: In both of these Contextual Hint improvements, we’re trying to help newer players especially understand these states, and what they’re expected to do as players in these states.

Player Block List

Add new in-game blocklist system to help players easily block people for better toxicity management (auto mute voice chat and text chat, hide their emblem, disable group invites from them)

Voice Chat

Voice Chat has been re-enabled for cross-platform matches

Removal of all remaining P2P connections

Custom Match will now be on Dedicated Servers. Note that we will deactivate Nvidia Ansel to do so in custom matches

All remaining P2P game modes like Story, Arcade and Training are moved on Servers.

Group system has also been moved into Servers

We removed the necessity of having NAT configuration. NAT status have been removed in game. All communications are now transmitted via Servers.

Developer’s Comment: This is a necessary step to bring us closer to Crossplay Phase 2 in an upcoming patch.

BUG FIXES

FIGHTERS

Warden

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warden “Valliant Breakthrough” to not allow to switch target during the dodge

Berserker

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker Infinite Chain to be a have different speeds when the locked versus out of lock, now the timings are unified (FH-3997)

Medjay

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Medjay’s “Throne Guard” attack to be missing frames if performed with the guard on the left side

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Medjay to immediately enter guard in Axe mode after going Out of Lock by performing Out of Lock attacks

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Medjay to have some input issues around Throne Room melee input, Axe mode entry from Out of Lock, and Zone Attack input

MAP

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the player to be able to break a collision in the Forest map

CUSTOMIZATION

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper “Cursed Fugitus” Sword to be facing the wrong way unlike the Dagger (FH-4142)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Shaolin’s “Taibai Headgear” to have stretching parts inside the mouth. (FH-4094)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Valkyrie’s “Dyrk Chest” texture to be missing when the character is decapitate (FH-3981)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi “Honkyo Arms” top of the gloves are straight (FH-3982)

[Bug Fix] ] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi “Honkyo Chest” to have the front metal flap floating on alternate body type (FH-3982)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warlord’s “Hlytha Chest” to be missing physics on the drinking horn (FH-3847)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi “Honkyo Helm” to have wiggle physics on default body type (FH-3776)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Execution “Deceitful Concision” to continue on adjacent opponent if the opponent quits the session while the player is performing it

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused some executions to continue on adjacent opponent if the opponent quits the session while the player is performing it (FH-1678)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior “Aphractum Chest” belt texture to stretch unnaturally (FH-3474)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Warlord “Cumbered Bash” execution to clip at various points (FH-3171)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the “Ware Shinaba” execution to make the floor black and reduce execution visibility (FH-2189)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Highlander “Bonecrusher” execution to throw the victim over a shorter distance in-game than shown in the Barracks preview (FH-3314)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kensei “Kikashi” execution to throw the victim over a shorter distance in-game than shown in the Barracks preview (FH-3314)

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin scabbard to float when he moves in any direction and perform a double top light attack (FH-3353)

SPECTATOR MODE

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Spectator to be kicked out of session after selecting any player from Interactive Scoreboard while spectating

ACCOUNT

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that appeared to reset profiles to default (FH-4134)

PC

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused Dismantling loot during the end of match screen to sometimes crash the game (FH-4269)

