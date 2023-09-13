About Football Manager 2024

Step into the world of football perfection with Football Manager 2024. Publisher SEGA and developer Sports Interactive have teamed up to deliver the ultimate football management experience. This highly anticipated game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android platforms, launching on November 6.

Football Manager 2024 offers a range of editions to suit different gaming preferences. The PC version, available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, will also be featured on PC Game Pass. Console players can enjoy Football Manager 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC through the Microsoft Store. Mobile gamers can get their football fix with Football Manager 2024 Mobile, exclusively on iOS and Android (Netflix exclusive). Switch users can experience the game with Football Manager 2024 Touch.

Pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 are now open and come with exciting bonuses. PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy a 10% discount when pre-ordering the PlayStation 5 version, while Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC players will also receive a discount. PC pre-orders include two weeks of early access to the game, allowing eager fans to dive into the world of football management before its official release.

Craft a winning approach on the tactics board, incorporating modern systems and cutting-edge positional innovations to deliver victories on the pitch. Master the transfer market, using new ways to shape your side and create a squad capable of achieving your goals. Elevate your players' skills on the training field, developing the mentality and teamwork required to transform contenders into champions. See your tactical vision come to life on match days, with improvements to ball and player movements enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Football Manager 2024 Console Start a new journey to the top or continue your career from Football Manager 2023 Console with the new save game compatibility feature. Select a winning tactical style, using renowned approaches from modern football or create your own winning philosophy. Build your dream team by maximizing the skills of your scouts and the extensive Football Manager database. Develop the next generation of stars on the training pitch, using innovative tools to turn prospects into world-class talents. Make strategic tweaks during matches as you watch your players compete for three points. Challenge your friends in various online modes, including Versus, Fantasy Draft, and Online Career.



Get ready for Football Manager 2024 and immerse yourself in the world of football management. Watch the announcement trailer below to witness the excitement that awaits.

