According to industry sources, the second quarter of 2023 will witness the arrival of a new MacBook Air series; the first quarter of 2023 is anticipated to have poor delivery rates for Apple’s MacBook. There is no additional information because the full report has yet to be released.

The second quarter comprises April through June, including Apple’s annual WWDC developer conference. At WWDC last year, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip was unveiled, and it went on sale in July.

This information was released just one day after Ross Young, an expert for the display industry, claimed that Apple’s supply chain had begun producing the display panels for a larger 15-inch MacBook Air this month. Young predicted that the updated MacBook Air would be on sale in “early April,” which would be the start of the second quarter as it is defined today.

Alongside the 13-inch model, a new 15-inch display size would be made available, making it the MacBook Air’s greatest display ever. Apple might be preparing to introduce both 13-inch and 15-inch variants given that DigiTimes cites a new MacBook Air “series,” although this is not yet confirmed.

It is unknown if the 15-inch MacBook Air will use the current-generation M2 chip or the next, 3nm-based M3. TSMC, Apple’s chip manufacturing partner, began mass-producing 3nm processors in December. But it’s still unclear if the M3 chip will be accessible by the second quarter. Apple still needs to expose the premium M2 Ultra chip for the new Mac Pro because it is the penultimate chip in the series. It likely wants to do so before revealing the M3 chip.

According to a prior rumor from DigiTimes, Apple was expected to introduce a new MacBook Air with the M3 CPU in the second half of 2023. Compared to more dependable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, the website has a largely unreliable history.