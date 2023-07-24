Final Fantasy XVI Survey Asks Fans for Input on Future Content

With Final Fantasy XVI being available for just over a month now, publisher Square Enix wants to hear from fans to help shape the future of this critically acclaimed RPG.

The survey, currently distributed in Japan on the Square Enix Members website, aims to gather feedback from players who have purchased the action RPG released on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The results will be shared with the development team to enhance future development and services.

Updates and DLC Considered for Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix producer Naoki Yoshida has discussed potential DLC options for Final Fantasy XVI, indicating that new content may be on the horizon. Recently, the sales figures of the game were defended, as it has performed well relative to the PS5’s install base. This suggests that fan support for future updates is crucial.

Final Fantasy XVI, released exclusively for PS5 on June 22, 2023, intrigued players with its immersive world. For a comprehensive review, click here.

Source: Square Enix Japan