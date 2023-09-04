Final Fantasy XVI: PC Version Finally Confirmed!

As the second day of summer rolled around, gamers were eager to get their hands on Square Enix’s latest title, Final Fantasy XVI. And it seems that the game has generally impressed, earning an honorable Metascore of 87/100 and a user rating of 8.0. However, despite its many impressive moments, Final Fantasy 16 has sparked a debate among fans about the nature of the franchise.

One of the main points of contention is the game’s departure from traditional Japanese RPG codes in favor of open-world zones and action-oriented combat. With only one playable character, Clive Rosfield, some fans are questioning whether this is a “true” Final Fantasy game. The game leans more toward Western RPGs and beat ”em-up games like Devil May Cry, which is a significant deviation from the franchise’s roots.

Critics have also pointed to uninteresting side quests, limited exploration, and influences from Game of Thrones. However, the game still offers epic battles, a magical world, and enjoyable gameplay that players can master.

At the moment, Final Fantasy XVI is only available on PS5. However, since the game’s announcement and the brief appearance of the “PC” mention, fans have been speculating about the studio’s plans. During a presentation of Final Fantasy XVI at PAX, Naoki Yoshida officially confirmed what many had suspected – the development of a PC version is underway!

While no release date has been announced yet, fans can take comfort in knowing that the days of Final Fantasy XVI as a PS5 exclusive are numbered. The porting work has only just begun after the completion of the PS5 version, but YoshiP hopes to share more details by the end of the year.

Two Paid DLCs Coming Soon, and a Free Update Already Available

Fans of Final Fantasy XVI will be pleased to know that a PC version of the game may be released at the same time as the paid DLCs. However, Producer Naoki Yoshida has clarified that this does not signal the start of a never-ending stream of additional content that will increase the cost of the game. Instead, the aim is to provide gamers with enough content in the base game itself, without having to rely on numerous DLCs. Unfortunately, the producer has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming DLCs, despite the Tokyo Game Show being just around the corner.

In the meantime, version 1.10 of Final Fantasy XVI has already been released as a free update. The update includes general improvements to the game, as well as alternative outfits for Jill, Clive, Talgor, Ambroisie, and Joshua. Additionally, a new appearance for the hero’s sword has been added. However, players need to unlock access to the Arcade mode in Cid’s hideout to enjoy these additions. The complete patch notes are available on Twitter in English, but the main highlights include the new outfits and the hero’s sword redesign.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that some of the music from Final Fantasy XVI will be available as new DLC for the rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line starting from November 1st. Fans will be able to enjoy tracks such as “My Star,” “Hide, Hideaway,” “To Sail Forbidden Seas,” “Away,” “Control,” “Titan Lost,” “Ascension,” “The Riddle,” “Logos,” “Find the Flame,” and “No Risk, No Reward.”