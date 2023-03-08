Quests

A new side quest has been added.

Eureka Orthos

Delve into Myth Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Mor Dhona (X:21.8 Y:8.1) Koh Rabntah Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and clear floor 50 of the Palace of the Dead.

Rage Extinguished Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Mor Dhona (X:34.7 Y:19.3) Koh Rabntah Players must first complete the quest “Delve into Myth” and clear floor 30 of Eureka Orthos.

Orthos Unveiled Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Mor Dhona (X:34.7 Y:19.3) Koh Rabntah Players must first complete the quest “Rage Extinguished” and clear floor 100 of Eureka Orthos.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

The Spectacle of Inspection Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Radz-at-Han (X:11.9 Y:11.1) Delion Players must first complete the quest “The Imperfect Gentleman.”

Generational Bonding Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “The Spectacle of Inspection.”

Manderville Weapons

Well-oiled Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Radz-at-Han (X:12.0 Y:7.1) Gerolt Players must first complete the quests “Make It a Manderville” and “Generational Bonding.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quests “Make Another Manderville” and “Well-oiled.”

Splendorous Tools

An Original Improvement Disciple of the Hand or Land level 90 Crystarium (X:7.8 Y:11.4) Chora-Zoi Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker,” unlock Crystarium Deliveries via completion of the quest “The Crystalline Mean,” and gain access to the Boutique of Splendors by speaking with Mowen in Eulmore (X:11.4 Y:10.7).

??? Disciple of the Hand or Land level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “An Original Improvement.”

??? Disciple of the Hand or Land level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “???”

Loporrit tribal quests have been added.

Quest Sync

The Loporrit tribal main quests and daily quests will employ an automatic level adjustment system known as quest sync, which will match the difficulty to the player’s current class level. Any experience received upon the completion of these quests will be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, certain quests will not allow players to proceed with a class that is different than when they accepted them.

Tribal Main Quests

Must Be Dreaming(way) Disciple of the Hand level 80 Old Sharlayan (X:11.7 Y:10.9) Dreamingway Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and the quest “Dream a Little Dream.”

* The quest “Dream a Little Dream” will become available after progressing through the quest chain beginning with “Name That Way.”

??? Disciple of the Hand level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the tribal quest “Must Be Dreaming(way).”

??? Disciple of the Hand level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

??? Disciple of the Hand level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

??? Disciple of the Hand level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

??? Disciple of the Hand level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the tribal quest “???”

Tribal Daily Quests

To unlock Loporrit daily quests, players must first complete the tribal quest “Must Be Dreaming(way).”

All necessary materials will be provided to crafters with every quest. The required recipes can be found under the Special Recipes tab of the Crafting Log.

* Players will, however, be required to provide their own catalysts.

Tribal Currency

Players can earn Loporrit carats by completing Loporrit daily quests. The number of Loporrit carats currently held is displayed in the Currency window.

Tribal Vendors

The vendor for the Loporrits will be unlocked upon completing the tribal quest “Must Be Dreaming(way).”

Mare Lamentorum (X:17.4 Y:15.8)

Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

Learn more about the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

New cards have been added. New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

Miscellaneous

The following additions and adjustments have been made to Wondrous Tails:

Timeworn kumbhiraskin maps will be replaced with timeworn ophiotauroskin maps as an available reward for completing 9 duties in a Wondrous Tails journal. Eureka Orthos has been added as an objective for Wondrous Tails.

New hairstyles have been added.

New emotes have been added.

A new deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos, has been added.

Eureka Orthos is an ever-changing dungeon whose architecture is never quite the same each time players enter the facility. All players will begin at level 81, and only by fighting the enemies within will they be able to gain the strength and experience needed to explore its depths.

Players who choose to leave and return later can continue playing from where they last saved. We challenge all who enter to make it to the last floor!

* Eureka Orthos uses separate save data from Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High. Pomanders and aetherpool gear strength will not carry over from Palace of the Dead or Heaven-on-High, and vice versa.

View information on Palace of the Dead.

View information on Heaven-on-High.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Item Level Requirement – Party Size Up to four players Time Limit 60 minutes

Requirements

Delve into Myth Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Mor Dhona (X:21.8 Y:8.1) Koh Rabntah Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and clear floor 50 of the Palace of the Dead.

Entering Eureka Orthos

Players can enter Eureka Orthos by speaking with Khatun in Mor Dhona (X:34.8 Y:19.2). When entering as a party, only the party leader can start the instance. It can also be entered with a cross-world party.

* All party members must be in the same Mor Dhona instance to enter Eureka Orthos.

Players who have cleared floor 30 of Eureka Orthos and the sidequest “Rage Extinguished” will be given the option to start from floor 1 or floor 21 when creating a new save file. When starting from floor 21, players will be set to level 90 and their inventories will be cleared of protomanders and demiclones.

Character Growth

Players will start at level 81 regardless of their current class or job level. By defeating enemies that appear in the dungeon, players will be able to gain EXP and level their characters up to 90. Your Eureka Orthos level is not directly related to your level outside of the dungeon.

Orthos Aetherpool Gear

Players will be restricted to the use of an Orthos aetherpool arm and Orthos aetherpool armor when inside Eureka Orthos. In addition to gaining levels, players must enhance these items as they progress through the dungeon.

Note that Orthos aetherpool armor will take the appearance of your current gear upon entering the instance.

* Normal gear has no effect on your character’s attributes inside Eureka Orthos.

* Aetherpool gear strength will not carry over from Palace of the Dead or Heaven-on-High.

Floor 31 and Beyond

While floors up to 30 are related to the story of Eureka Orthos, all floors after were created strictly as a challenge for players. For this reason, you cannot enter floors beyond 30 with a matched party. Furthermore, in addition to completing the sidequest “Rage Extinguished,” players must meet the following requirements to challenge these floors:

Start from floor 1 or floor 21 with a fixed party and clear up to floor 30.

Party KO count must be zero.

Save data with one or more party KOs cannot be used on floor 31 or higher.

* Please be advised that the party KO count will also increase in the event your party abandons the duty or logs out while inside the instance.

Protomanders

Players will, on occasion, obtain protomanders from treasure chests within Eureka Orthos. These items have various uses ranging from displaying the entire map of your current floor, to providing party members with beneficial effects. Up to three of each protomander can be held at any time. These items can be found in a shared inventory to be used by all party members.

Some protomanders offer different effects from the pomanders found in the Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High.

Demiclones

Players will, on occasion, obtain tomestones from treasure coffers in Eureka Orthos, which can be used to generate demiclones. These items can be used by all party members once acquired.

Up to three tomestones can be held at once and are kept in a shared inventory. Tomestones cannot be taken outside of Eureka Orthos. When in a matched party, they cannot be used after the completion of a set of floors.

Demiclones will follow and fight alongside the player who generated them. Each demiclone has unique strengths, so choose carefully to turn the tides in your favor.

Floor Effects

Players may trigger the following floor effects:

Status Effects

Some floors may inflict detrimental or beneficial statuses on players. Prohibited Magic or Special Actions

Some floors may prohibit certain actions. Floor Effect: Gloom

Some floors may have strengthened enemies.



Dread Beasts

Players may gain the strength of dread beasts that lurk within Eureka Orthos by defeating them.

The Accursed Hoard

While exploring Eureka Orthos, players will, on occasion, discover hidden treasure known as the Accursed Hoard. While a protomander of intuition is in effect, an icon on the navigation map will indicate the presence of a piece of the Accursed Hoard.

Upon saving progress and exiting Eureka Orthos, players can take this treasure to Valeroine in Mor Dhona (X:34.9 Y:19.1) to have it appraised and discover what lies within.

Rewards

The following rewards will be given based on the player’s level and progress.

If your job or class is level 90 upon entering:

Allagan tomestones and gil will be rewarded based on progress.



Floor Reward Floor 10 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics

20 Allagan tomestones of astronomy

5 Allagan tomestones of causality

1,000 gil Floor 20 20 Allagan tomestones of poetics

40 Allagan tomestones of astronomy

10 Allagan tomestones of causality

1,500 gil Floor 30 and beyond 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics

60 Allagan tomestones of astronomy

15 Allagan tomestones of causality

2,000 gil

If your job or class is between levels 81 and 90 upon entering:

Experience points, gil, and Allagan tomestones of poetics will be rewarded based on progress.

* The Armoury bonus will be applied to these rewards.



Floor Reward Floor 10 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics

Experience

1,000 gil Floor 20 20 Allagan tomestones of poetics

Experience

1,500 gil Floor 30 and beyond 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics

Experience

2,000 gil

If you have reached floor 30:

An Orthos aetherpool fragment will be awarded. This item can be traded to the synthesis node in Mor Dhona (X:34.9 Y:19.0).



Obtaining and Strengthening Orthos Aetherpool Weapons

If you have strengthened your Orthos aetherpool arm and Orthos aetherpool armor to +10, in addition to clearing floor 30 of Eureka Orthos and completing the sidequest “Rage Extinguished,” you can receive an Orthos aetherpool grip, which can be exchanged for a weapon of your choosing by speaking with the synthesis node in Mor Dhona (X:34.9 Y:19.0).

Please note that by receiving an Orthos aetherpool grip, the strength of your Orthos aetherpool arm and armor used in Eureka Orthos will be reduced by 10.

Exchanging for Orthos Aetherpool Weapons

Speak with the synthesis node in Mor Dhona (X:34.9 Y:19.0) to exchange Orthos aetherpool grips for Orthos aetherpool weapons.

Scoring

When challenging certain floors or when the entire party is KO’d, players will receive a score based on a number of factors such as highest floor reached and number of enemies slain. Separate scores for both solo and party play will be assigned after being defeated or clearing certain floors.

High scores can be confirmed by speaking with Khatun in Mor Dhona (X:34.8 Y:19.2).

Scores from expeditions beyond floor 30 may also appear on the rankings page on the Lodestone. The rankings page will be updated daily, so we encourage you to brave the ever-changing corridors of the dungeon, and prove yourself the realm’s greatest pathfinder!

New items have been added.

Items added in patch 6.35 will be listed at a later date.

New recipes have been added.

Recipes added in patch 6.35 will be listed at a later date.

Splendorous tools have been added.

By crafting or gathering specified items, players can obtain class-specific tools for Disciples of the Hand and Land which can be enhanced in future updates.

Requirements

An Original Improvement Disciple of the Hand or Land level 90 The Crystarium (X:7.8 Y:11.4) Chora-Zoi Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker,” unlock Crystarium Deliveries via completion of the quest “The Crystalline Mean,” and gain access to the Boutique of Splendors by speaking with Mowen in Eulmore (X:11.4 Y:10.7).

Obtaining Splendorous Tools

Upon completing the quest “An Original Improvement,” players will receive a splendorous coffer. Using this item transforms it into a tool corresponding to the user’s current class.

Subsequent splendorous coffers can be obtained from Quinnana in the Crystarium (X:10.4 Y:7.7).

Enhancing Splendorous Tools

Each splendorous tool requires a certain number of items to be delivered to Chora-Zoi in the Crystarium (X:10.5 Y:7.7) before it can be enhanced. The requisite items can be acquired by delivering collectables to Quinnana, also in the Crystarium (X:10.4 Y:7.7). Please note that the requisite items will vary depending on the tool.

Collectables can be acquired in the following ways for each Disciple of the Hand and Land:

Disciples of the Hand

After completing the quest “An Original Improvement,” new recipes for crafting collectables will be added to the Crafting Log.

* Splendorous tools must be equipped when crafting with these new recipes.

Disciples of the Land

After completing the quest “An Original Improvement,” collectables can be gathered from specified gathering points.

* Splendorous tools must be equipped when gathering at the specified gathering points.

Fisher

After completing the quest “An Original Improvement,” collectables may be acquired by using Select Bait Balls at specified fishing locations.

* Splendorous tools must be equipped when fishing at the specified fishing locations.

* Select Bait Balls can be obtained from Quinnana in the Crystarium (X:10.4 Y:7.7).

New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

New fishing holes have been added.

New mounts have been added.

New chocobo barding has been added.

New minions have been added.

New fashion accessories have been added.

New achievements and titles have been added.

Eureka Orthos has been added to the Deep Dungeon category of the Party Finder.

Players must first unlock Eureka Orthos to select this option.

In order to prevent server congestion immediately after the release of Patch 6.35, we will be implementing multiple field instances for Mor Dhona, Thavnair, and Mare Lamentorum.

* We will monitor server activity and remove this feature when congestion is determined to no longer be an issue.

* Specific instances can be selected when entering from a neighboring area or teleporting via aetheryte.

The camera controls when accessing the character preview screen can now be adjusted separately from the standard camera controls.

* In accordance with this update, reversed axis settings applied to the standard camera controls will no longer affect the character preview screen.

The following options have been added to the Character Configuration menu:

Control Settings

General Tab

Camera Controls

Mouse/Keyboard

Rotation in Character Preview

Movement in Character Preview

Gamepad

Rotation in Character Preview

Movement in Character Preview

The following text commands have been added:

Command Description /earwiggle USAGE:

/earwiggle [subcommand]→Wiggle suddenly enormous ears. >>Subcommands:

motion Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified.

New music and sound effects have been added.

In order to improve user experience when using Immerse Spatial Audio, the processing of certain ambient sounds with this feature has been adjusted.

The following issues have been addressed. An issue in the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) wherein Omega used auto-attack when players were under the effect of Magic Vulnerability Up inflicted by Hello, World. An issue in the island sanctuary wherein reviewing the workshop’s agenda caused the game client to forcibly close under certain conditions. An issue in upper La Noscea wherein certain gathering points could not be accessed when using a gamepad. An issue when using Estate Teleportation via the friends list wherein setting aetheryte ticket usage to “Always Use” or “Always Use for Costs Above Gil Allowance” in the Teleport Settings window still incurred a gil fee without using tickets. Other minor text issues have also been addressed.



Other various issues have also been addressed.