Final Fantasy XIV, the next expansion announced A new chapter in the Final Fantasy XIV series has been revealed by the Japanese publisher. Titled Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, this expansion will continue the first arc of the game, which concluded with Endwalker. Set to release in the summer of 2024, the expansion will take players to a new tropical paradise called Tural, located west of Eorzea. Adventurers will have to pass a trial to participate in the selection of the new ruler, and this trial will lead them to search for a legendary golden city. Square Enix promises players an unforgettable adventure and a massive update to version 7.0, packed with new content. The expansion will introduce two new DPS roles, as well as new dungeons, opponents, recipes, and equipment. Although players will have to wait another year, the announcement holds even more excitement for Xbox players, as Final Fantasy XIV will be coming to their console. The release on Xbox Series X and S is scheduled for spring 2024 after an open beta period in version 6.5. Cross-play will be supported across all platforms, and Square Enix and Xbox are working towards expanding their relationship beyond the MMO. Other Final Fantasy soon on Xbox, Phil Spencer keeps the door open During the Gamescom event, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming division, shared his thoughts on the possible release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox. While he didn’t guarantee their availability on the console, he expressed openness to the idea. In other words, the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox marks the first step towards a potentially stronger partnership. However, it should be noted that as of now, there have been no official announcements for Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Xbox. We do know that a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is in development, but no release date has been confirmed.





