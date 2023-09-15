Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth got a brand new trailer and most importantly a release date from today’s State Of Play event. Along with that, we’ve also now seen the reveal of the collector’s edition that’ll be available for the game, and you can pre-order it right now.

The collector’s edition will set you back $349.99 USD. However, there’s also a deluxe edition available if you just want a steelbook case, an art book, the game, and access to a “mini soundtrack” for $99.99 USD.

What’s included in the collector’s edition:

A 19″ Sephiroth “Static Arts” statue

DLC, including two types of summoning materia (Moogle Trio and Magic Pot), two bracelet armor pieces (Orchid Bracelet and Midgar Bangle Mk.II), and an accessory (the Reclaiment Choker)

Click here to watch the trailer.

The base game will retail at $69.99 USD. If you pre-order the base game, you’ll also get the Midgar Bangle Mk.II.

Additionally, for everyone who has saved data from Final Fantasy VII Remake and/or Episode INTERmission, you’ll be awarded two types of summon materia: Leviathan and Ramuh.

While the deluxe and base game will be available everywhere, the collector’s edition is exclusive to Square Enix’s website. Be quick before it runs out!

Source: Square Enix, Wario64