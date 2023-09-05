Square Enix announced that total sales of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series have surpassed three million units around the globe.announcement

In May, Square Enix revealed that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster had already sold over two million units, indicating an additional one million units sold since then.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection includes Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

The series initially launched for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android, beginning with Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III on July 28, 2021, followed by Final Fantasy IV on September 8, 2021, Final Fantasy V on November 10, 2021, and Final Fantasy VI on February 23, 2022. All six titles were subsequently released for PlayStation 4 and Switch on April 19, 2023.