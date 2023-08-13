Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rumored to Release on Xbox Series X|S

There are rumors circulating that the popular game Final Fantasy 7 Remake, originally released exclusively on PlayStation 4 in April 2020, may soon be available on Xbox Series X|S as well. A tweet from the official Xbox Brazil Twitter account caught the attention of the public, featuring video game characters that evoke a sense of family. Interestingly, one of the characters depicted is Barret, from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a game currently only available on PlayStation.

The rumors gained more traction when Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, was asked about the possibility of Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to Xbox Series X|S. Spencer expressed his commitment to making it happen in the future. Recently, the official announcement of Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox Series X|S added fuel to the speculation that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade might also make its way to Xbox consoles.

Source Tweets:

“FF7R Barret and Marlene” – Genki_JPN

“When asked about FF14 and FF7 Remake coming to Xbox, Phil Spencer said he’s working on it. FF14 has already been announced and I see more Square Enix titles announced next month at Tokyo Game Show like FF7 Remake!” – Genki_JPN