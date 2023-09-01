Final Fantasy 7 Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Exciting news for gaming enthusiasts as Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to arrive on the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Square Enix, the developer, is currently working on this port specifically designed for the new Grande N console. The game will be taken directly from the PS5 version, known as Intergrade.

Impressive Graphics and Performance

A recent leak regarding the game suggests that it will boast stunning graphics and operate seamlessly on the Switch 2 dev kit. In fact, it is said to look and function akin to a PS5 game. Fans can look forward to a gaming experience that fully utilizes the capabilities of Nintendo’s new console.

Potential Launch Game for Nintendo Switch 2

There are even rumors circulating that Final Fantasy 7 Remake could potentially be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. The development of this port requires substantial efforts from Square Enix, but it is believed that they might accomplish it in a shorter timeframe than initially anticipated.

Enhanced Features and Compatibility

The leak also suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible with select Switch games, while also offering new camera features and support for a new type of cartridge. This opens up possibilities for an enhanced gaming experience.

While it’s important to approach these rumors with caution, it’s worth waiting for Square Enix and Nintendo to either confirm or deny them. If the leak proves to be true, it could potentially pave the way for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to also be available on Xbox Series X consoles | S.