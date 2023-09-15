Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Limited Exclusivity on PS5

Great news for gamers! The highly anticipated game, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, will be launching on February 29, 2024, as an exclusive title for the PS5. However, this exclusivity will only last for a limited time of three months.

Release Date and Exclusive Duration

The release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was announced on the State of Play page, alongside a thrilling gameplay trailer. Fans were treated to several unreleased gameplay sequences, culminating in the exciting revelation of the game’s release date. Players can look forward to experiencing this gaming masterpiece on the market starting from February 29, 2024.

Transition to Other Platforms

Following the initial exclusive period on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be made available on “other formats” after May 29, 2024. The use of the term “formats” has sparked speculation within the community, with some believing the game will be released on PC, while others think it could expand to platforms such as Xbox Series or even Nintendo Switch 2.

Comparisons with Previous Titles

It is worth noting that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s limited exclusivity period is shorter than that of Final Fantasy 16, which had a 6-month exclusivity on a specific platform. Additionally, the previous installment in the series, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, had an exclusivity period of 12 months for the PS4.

Excitement Builds for Multi-Platform Release

The news of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s limited exclusivity on PS5 has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Gamers eagerly await its release on other platforms, sparking discussions and speculation about its availability on PC and other gaming consoles. The countdown begins for May 29, 2024, when players can enjoy this highly anticipated game on various gaming formats.