Console Wars: Final Fantasy 16 Producer Wishes for Unity

As long as there have been console platforms, there have been console wars, people who feel the need to ‘defend’ a corporation because of their choice of gaming platform, and their belief that they must justify this choice to others.

Unfortunately, console wars have long been a cultural result of just having multiple platforms, though Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida wishes things were different.

Yoshida, according to an interview with a Taiwanese outlet translated by IGN, would instead rather that there was just one gaming platform, for everyone, and it would make everyone’s lives easier.

Now Yoshida wasn’t directly talking about how this would remove the need for any warring between fans of computers in different colored boxes, but it would definitely be part of the result in the world Yoshida pitches.

This is also coming from someone who previously hasn’t been shy about how he feels about bad actors in online spaces.

“Game platforms…I probably shouldn’t say this, but I wish there was only one. It would be better for both the developers and the players.”

If everyone played on one platform, no one would be barred from playing the best games simply because two companies made a deal for exclusivity. First-party exclusives would be unnecessary.

Endless comparisons between game performance on one platform to another would cease, and everyone, everywhere would just want things to be better for the community as a whole, instead of people who can be easily found online that spew speech implying or directly stating they want things to be worse for the other side.

Developers would also be free of the burden of trying to make their games work on seven different platforms at a time and instead be able to focus on making the experience you get the best it can absolutely be.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Yoshida says this while many of the games he’s worked on have been PlayStation console exclusives, most of which still remain as such.

But it’s doubtful that any deal regarding exclusivity is up to Yoshida. He also can’t undo the history or the circumstances that make console platforms exist.

Yoshida’s talking about a fictional world, though it’s one that doesn’t sound too bad for a gamer.

Source – IGN