Final Fantasy 14 Update 9.85 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
Areas
Players can now dive in upper La Noscea.
Approaching the water will allow players to swim, and diving will also become possible once special conditions are met.
Quests
New main scenario quests have been added.
Once More unto the Void
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- Radz-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8)
- Varshahn
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Buried Memory.”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Once More unto the Void.”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
Character portraits have been implemented for battle dialogue during main scenario instanced quest battles from the 3.x patch series.
* Character portraits for battle dialogue in instanced quest battles released during the 2.x series will be implemented in a future update.
Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added.
Myths of the Realm
Return to the Phantom Realm
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1)
- Deryk
- Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer.”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Return to the Phantom Realm.”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”
New side story quests have been added.
Tales of Newfound Adventure
Shadowed Pasts Once More
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- Radz-at-Han (X:7.3 Y:9.0)
- Radiant Scout
- Players must first complete the side story quest “Shadowed Pasts,” and the main scenario quest “???”
* This quest will become available after completing all main scenario quests introduced in Patch 6.3.
Tataru’s Grand Endeavor
An Auspicious Opportunity
- Level 90
- Old Sharlayan (X:11.8 Y:9.8)
- Mehdjina
- Players must first complete the side story quest “Small Business, Big Dreams,” and the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Fifth Lord.”
Island Sanctuary
A Far Eastern Yarn
- Level 1
- Unnamed Island (X:12.4 Y:28.7)
- Curious Courier
- Players must first complete the side story quest “The Land, Wind, and Sea,” and make a certain level of progress in enhancing their island sanctuary.
Custom Deliveries
That’s So Anden
- Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80
- The Crystarium (X:9.3 Y:11.3)
- Supplicant Sheep
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and the sidequest “Go West, Craftsman.”
???
- Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the quest “That’s So Anden” and achieve a satisfaction level of 5 with Anden.
???
- Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the quest “???”
New chapters have been added to New Game+.
The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.
Side Story Quests
- Tales of Newfound Adventure
An icon will now be displayed on the map for the entrance to the following duties:
- Deep Dungeons
Palace of the Dead, Heaven-on-High
- Field Operations
The Forbidden Land, Eureka; the Bozjan Southern Front; Delubrum Reginae; Zadnor
- Variant & Criterion Dungeons
The Sil’dihn Subterrane
When the location or destination of a quest is not in a city or the open field, a quest icon will now display on the map indicating the path to reach it.
As a result of this update, it will now be possible to reach quests in unique areas by following the quest icon on the map.
* Only quests added in Patch 6.1 through Patch 6.3 are supported at this time. Support for quests from Patch 6.0 and prior will be implemented in a future update.
The Chronicles of a New Era quests “But I Hardly Noah” and “The Gift of the Archmagus” will no longer be available.
These quests should be abandoned, as they can no longer be completed.
Additional information has been added to journal entries for Crystalline Mean and Studium delivery quests.
Quests requiring the procurement of fish now display fishing locations and the bait required. Furthermore, quests requiring collectables now indicate the necessary collectability rating.
Certain quests previously classified as Sidequests in the journal have been further separated into the following categories:
- Chronicles of Light
- Hildibrand Sidequests
- Weapon Enhancement Sidequests
- Records of Unusual Endeavors
- Side Story Quests
* Tribal quests previously classified as Sidequests have been moved to the Tribal Quests category.
* Wandering minstrel quests previously classified as Sidequests have been moved to the Mor Dhonan Sidequests category.
Deep dungeon quests will be classified as Records of Unusual Endeavors in the journal.
FATEs
In the FATE “Steel Reign,” Odin’s level will be fixed at 50.
Adjustments will be made to compensate for an unanticipated increase in difficulty caused by value downscaling implemented in Patch 6.0.
New items are available in exchange for bicolor gemstones from Gemstone Trader NPCs in certain areas.
Treasure Hunt
Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have been added.
Ophiotauroskin treasure maps will always lead to Elpis. While there is a small chance a portal to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon will appear from discovered treasure coffers, rewards from coffers will otherwise remain the same as those found with kumbhiraskin treasure maps.
The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon has been added.
Entering the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
When opening a treasure coffer found using an ophiotauroskin treasure map, there is a low chance a portal will appear leading to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon.
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|–
|Item Level Sync
|–
|Party Size
|Eight players
|Time Limit
|60 minutes
Progressing through the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
Upon entering the instance, players will find an arcane sphere which must be used to perform an invocation. Doing so will trigger a roulette wheel, summoning forth one or more creatures to serve as the first trial.
A treasure chest will appear upon defeating the enemies summoned. Only the player who opened the teleportation portal can access it. After claiming the contents of the treasure chest, the arcane sphere can be used again to initiate the next trial.
The duty will end if any of the following conditions are met:
- Five trials are passed and the duty is completed.
- The roulette stops on a space that removes the party from the duty.
- All party members are KO’d.
Rewards in the Excitatron 6000 have been adjusted.
Rewards for Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.
Grand and Free Companies
New Charge symbol options have been added to Company Crests.
New Charge symbol options have also been added to PvP team crests.
New craftable items have been added to the company workshop.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages:
- New areas have been added.
- New items have been added.
- Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 100 to 105.
Housing
Wards 25 through 30 have been added to all residential districts.
Six wards with corresponding subdivisions have been added to all districts, for a total of twelve new wards available per district. Plots in all new wards are available for purchase via the lottery system. Apartments have also been added to all wards.
Learn more about additional housing.
* The lottery entry period for these new plots will begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. (PST).
Unrestricted plots have been added to housing classifications.
When entering the lottery for an unrestricted plot, you may choose either free company or private plot classification.
Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.
Learn more about the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019.
New furnishings have been added.
Portrait furnishings may now be previewed.
You may preview portraits in shops, your inventory, and elsewhere by accessing the Preview subcommand on any given portrait.
New orchestrion rolls have been added.
Following the addition of new orchestrion rolls, orchestrion categories have been adjusted as follows, and track numbers have been reassigned:
|Before
|After
|Locales I
Locales II
Dungeons
Trials
Raids I
Raids II
Ambient
Others
Seasonal
Online Store & Bonuses
|Locales I
Locales II
Dungeons
Dungeons II
Trials
Raids I
Raids II
Ambient
Quests
Others
Seasonal
Online Store & Bonuses
New aquarium fish have been added.
A new seed for flowerpots has been added.
- Morning Glory SeedsMorning glory seeds can be purchased from the following NPCs:
- Mist (X:11.0 Y:11.4) – Material Supplier
- The Lavender Beds (X:11.9 Y:8.3) – Material Supplier
- The Goblet (X:10.9 Y:8.9) – Material Supplier
- Shirogane (X:10.5 Y:12.1) – Material Supplier
- Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:12.2) – Material Supplier
- Apartments – Apartment Merchant
- New Gridania (X:11.0 Y:11.2) – Tanie
The Manderville Gold Saucer
New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.
A new course, Sylphstep, has been added to the GATE Leap of Faith.
The following adjustments have been made to the GATE schedule:
One of the three listed GATEs will be held at the times below.
* The following information can also be confirmed by speaking with the Gold Saucer attendant at Entrance Square.
Every hour, on the hour (Earth Time)
- Air Force One
- Cliffhanger
- Leap of Faith (The Falling City of Nym)
Hourly, 20 minutes past the hour (Earth Time)
- Any Way the Wind Blows
- The Slice Is Right
- Leap of Faith (The Fall of Belah’dia)
Hourly, 40 minutes past the hour (Earth Time)
- The Slice Is Right
- Air Force One
- Leap of Faith (Sylphstep)
New Triple Triad cards have been added.
Miscellaneous
The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Island Sanctuary:
- Two new sanctuary ranks have been added, for a total of twelve.
- A new vision has been added.
- New items have been added that are offered by the horrendous hoarder NPC in exchange for islander’s and seafarer’s cowries.
- New gathering points have been added.
- New gatherable materials have been added.
- The range from which gathering points can be accessed has been increased.
- The minimap can now be configured to display desired gathering points by accessing Sanctuary Settings in the islekeep’s index.
- A new sanctuary crafting recipe has been added.
- New produce has been added.
- New animals have been added.
- An option to collect items en masse from the produce producer and the creature comforter has been added.
- Select the “Collect All” button from the Cropland Management and Pasture Management menus respectively to perform this action.
- The position of “Change Nickname” in the Pasture Management subcommand menu has been adjusted.
- It is now possible to free an animal from the pasture upon capturing another when the pasture is at capacity.
- The released animal’s available leavings will automatically be collected.
- A new landmark has been added.
- The orchestrion will now continue to play the selected song even after leaving and returning to your island.
- When visiting a friend’s isle, players can now enjoy the tunes played from the islekeep’s orchestrion.
- Mount music will be prioritized over orchestrion music.
- New materials can now be acquired from foraging expeditions.
- It is now possible to dispatch a foraging expedition from the Expedition Area menu by pressing the Y (△) button on a gamepad.
- New isleworks handicrafts have been added.
- Each heading in the Supply & Demand menu can now be sorted in ascending/descending order.
- “Time” has been added as a filtering option to the Supply & Demand menu.
- Multiple conditions can now be selected for filtering isleworks handicrafts.
- The schedule of previous cycles in the current season can now be viewed in the Isleworks Agenda menu.
- Popularity, Supply, Demand Shift, and Predicted Popularity of the selected isleworks handicraft are now displayed in the Set Agenda menu.
- Materials with an insufficient inventory are now displayed in red in the Material Allocation window.
- The most recently accessed tab in the Material Allocation window will now display upon reopening it.
- A new column displaying the fluctuation in a handicraft’s value due to supply and demand has been added to the Earnings Report.
- The mode selected from the islekeep’s index will now remain active until you log out of the game.
- A notification will now display to indicate when a player has visited your isle.
New hairstyle options have been added for Viera.
New hairstyle options have been added for Hrothgar.
Duty Support has been added for the following duties:
Heavensward
- The Great Gubal Library
- The Aetherochemical Research Facility
- The Antitower
- Sohr Khai
- Xelphatol
- Baelsar’s Wall
* Players can check the Duty Support window to view which duties will be added in future updates. A notification regarding future Duty Support will also be displayed when accessing the dungeon entrance.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to Wondrous Tails:
- Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Silver Certificates of Commendation and Khloe’s Bronze Certificates of Commendation have been adjusted.
- The following duties have been added:
- Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Fifth through Eighth Circles)
- Lapis Manalis
- The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
- The Clockwork Castletown (Crystalline Conflict)
The following additions and adjustments have been made to Faux Hollows:
- New items are available in exchange for faux leaves.
- The available trial for Faux Hollows has been changed.
|Before
|After
|Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)
|Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
* Different unreal trials will be available in each major patch.
- A message will now display after failing to earn a retelling from Faux Hollows.
A new emote has been added.
New poses have been added for the Sit emote.
Players can change their sitting posture by performing the Change Pose (/changepose) emote.
A new pose is now available when holding umbrella-type fashion accessories.
Players can change their posture by performing the Change Pose (/changepose) emote.
Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:
* Each action and trait is listed as it appears at level 90.
Further explanations of action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.
View the job guide.
Gladiator / Paladin
|Action
|Adjustment
|Fight or Flight
|The effect has been changed from “Increases physical damage dealt by 25%” to “Increases damage dealt by 25%.”
The duration has been reduced from 25 to 20 seconds.
|Riot Blade
|Potency has been reduced from 170 to 120.
Combo potency has been reduced from 300 to 280.
|Iron Will
|Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
|Sheltron
|The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.”
|Prominence
|The amount of MP recovered has been increased.
The combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” has been added.
|Goring Blade
|The effects of this action have been revamped.
Goring Blade now functions as follows:
Delivers an attack with a potency of 700.
This weaponskill does not share a recast timer with any other actions.
Recast time has been increased from 2.5 to 60 seconds.
|Divine Veil
|The effect has been changed from “Upon HP recovery via healing magic cast by self or a party member, a protective barrier is cast on all party members within a radius of 15 yalms” to “Creates a barrier around self and all party members near you.”
|Royal Authority
|Potency has been reduced from 130 to 120.
Combo potency has been reduced from 420 to 380.
The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.
|Holy Spirit
|Potency has been increased from 300 to 350.
Requiescat potency has been increased from 600 to 650.
Potency is increased to 450 while under the effect of Divine Might.
The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both.
|Requiescat
|Potency has been reduced from 400 to 300.
Maximum stacks of Requiescat have been reduced from 5 to 4.
The Requiescat effect has been changed from “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit and Holy Circle and spells will require no cast time” to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time.”
The additional effect “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” has been changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready.”
|Holy Circle
|Potency has been reduced from 130 to 100.
Potency is increased to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might.
The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both.
|Atonement
|Potency has been reduced from 420 to 380.
|Confiteor
|Potency has been reduced from 1,000 to 400.
Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.
Potency will be reduced 50% for the second and all remaining enemies.
Effect of Requiescat no longer ends upon execution.
Requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Requiescat” to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready.”
|Holy Sheltron
|The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks.” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.”
|Expiacion
|Potency has been increased from 420 to 450.
Reduced potency for the second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%.
|Blade of Faith
|MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.
Potency has been reduced from 480 to 200.
Potency is increased to 700 while under the effect of Requiescat.
The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.
|Blade of Truth
|MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.
Potency has been reduced from 560 to 300.
Potency is increased to 800 while under the effect of Requiescat.
The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.
|Blade of Valor
|MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.
Potency has been reduced from 620 to 400.
Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.
The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.
The combo bonus “Damage over time” has been removed.
|Divine Magic Mastery
|The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.
|Enhanced Prominence
|Now acquired at level 72 (previously level 66).
The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added.
|Enhanced Divine Veil
|The healing effect of Divine Veil now applies upon execution rather than when the barrier is applied to targets.
Marauder / Warrior
|Action
|Adjustment
|Defiance
|Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
|Shake It Off
|Barrier effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds.
The additional effect “Gradually restores HP” has been added with a cure potency of 100.
Dark Knight
|Action
|Adjustment
|Grit
|Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Gunbreaker
|Action
|Adjustment
|Royal Guard
|Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Monk
|Action
|Adjustment
|Riddle of Earth
|Recast time has been increased from 30 to 120 seconds.
The effect “Grants 3 stacks of Riddle of Earth, each stack reducing damage taken by 20%.” has been changed to “Reduces damage taken by 20%.”
Action charges have been removed.
The additional effect “Grants Earth’s Reply upon taking damage” has been added, gradually restoring HP with a cure potency of 100.
Lancer / Dragoon
|Action
|Adjustment
|Life Surge
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Nature’s Minne
|Recast time has been increased from 90 to 120 seconds.
The effect has been changed from “Increases HP recovery via healing actions for a party member or self by 20%” to “Increases HP recovery via healing actions by 15% for self and nearby party members.”
Machinist
|Action
|Adjustment
|Gauss Round
|Potency has been increased from 120 to 130.
|Hypercharge
|Now grants 5 stacks of Overheated.
Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds.
|Wildfire
|The effect of Wildfire can now be stacked a maximum of 6 times.
|Ricochet
|Potency has been increased from 120 to 130.
|Heated Slug Shot
|Combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300.
|Heated Clean Shot
|Combo potency has been increased from 360 to 380.
|Marksman’s Mastery
|The increase of potency for Heated Clean Shot has been changed from 110 to 120.
Dancer
|Action
|Adjustment
|Curing Waltz
|Can now be executed while dancing.
|Shield Samba
|Can now be executed while dancing.
White Mage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Assize
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.
Sage
|Action
|Adjustment
|Phlegma
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.
|Phlegma II
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.
|Phlegma III
|Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.
|Addersting
|Stacks of Addersting are now also granted when the barrier granted by Eukrasian Prognosis to self is completely depleted.
New actions and traits have been added.
Gladiator / Paladin
|Name / Acquired Level
|Description
|Release Iron Will
(Level 10)
|Cancels the effect of Iron Will.
|Bulwark
(Level 52)
|Block incoming attacks for 10 seconds.
|Enhanced Requiescat
(Level 80)
|Grants the effect of Confiteor Ready.
Marauder / Warrior
|Name / Acquired Level
|Description
|Release Defiance
(Level 10)
|Cancels the effect of Defiance.
Dark Knight
|Name / Acquired Level
|Description
|Release Grit
(Level 10)
|Cancels the effect of Grit.
Gunbreaker
|Name / Acquired Level
|Description
|Release Royal Guard
(Level 10)
|Cancels the effect of Royal Guard.
Machinist
|Name / Acquired Level
|Description
|Dismantle
(Level 62)
|Lowers target’s damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.
Miscellaneous adjustments to action, trait, and status effect descriptions have been made.
* No changes have been made to their effects.
Icons indicating physical, magic, and unique damage will now be displayed in the battle log.
Time remaining for enhancing and enfeebling effects will now be displayed on the party list.
This option can be enabled or disabled via the Party List tab under UI settings in the Character Configuration menu, and is also applicable in PvP areas.
* Please be advised that enabling this setting may place more stress on your system. If you experience any hindrance to gameplay, please consider disabling this option.
Text color for the recast timer in the middle of action icons when enlarged has been adjusted for certain actions.
A new dungeon, Lapis Manalis, has been added.
Players may enter the dungeon with Trust or Duty Support NPCs.
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|Average item level 590 or above
|Party Size
|Four players
|Time Limit
|90 minutes
Requirements
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
A new trial has been added.
???
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|Average item level 595 or above
|Party Size
|Eight players
|Time Limit
|60 minutes
Requirements
???
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- ???
- ???
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”
???
??? can only be accessed via the Raid Finder.
* Item level restrictions and role requirements do not apply when registering as a full party.
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|Average item level 610 or above
|Party Size
|Eight players
|Time Limit
|60 minutes
Requirements
After completing the main scenario quest ???, speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X:12.7 Y:14.2) as a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic.
Item Exchange
The totem received upon completing this trial can be exchanged for rewards by speaking with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).
Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
Following the release of Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal), Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) is no longer accessible.
* Different unreal trials will be available in each major patch.
Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) can only be accessed via the Raid Finder. Players must first complete Containment Bay P1T6 before challenging Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal).
* Item level restrictions and role requirements do not apply when registering as a full party.
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|Average item level 560 or above
|Item Level Requirement
|565
|Party Size
|Eight players
|Time Limit
|60 minutes
Requirements
Fantastic Mr. Faux
- Disciple of War or Magic level 80
- Idyllshire (X:7.0 Y:5.9)
- Painfully Ishgardian Man
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers” and the quest “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs.”
* This trial will be unlocked automatically for players who have completed the quest “Fantastic Mr. Faux.”
The drop rate for the Bluefeather Lynx Flute has been increased.
They can also be purchased in exchange for totems from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).
|Item Obtained
|Item Required
|Bluefeather Lynx Flute
|Ultimatum Token x 99
The weekly restriction on rewards in Pandæmonium: Abyssos has been removed.
* This change does not apply to the Unsung Blade of Abyssos obtained in Abyssos: The Eighth Circle.
The number of Unsung Blades of Abyssos required to exchange for an Ultralight Tomestone has been reduced from 7 to 4.
Reaper and sage weapons are now available from coffers that appear after completing Omega: Alphascape (Savage).
The alliance raid dungeon Euphrosyne has been added.
|Level Requirement
|Disciple of War or Magic level 90
|Item Level Requirement
|Average item level 595 or above
|Party Size
|Eight players, or an alliance of 24 players
|Time Limit
|120 minutes
Requirements
Return to the Phantom Realm
- Disciple of War or Magic level 90
- Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1)
- Deryk
- Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer.”
Role Requirements
Parties matched automatically via the Duty Finder will comprise 1 tank, 2 healers, and 5 DPS. There are no role restrictions for preformed alliances.
Rewards
You can receive only one reward item per week for completing duties in Euphrosyne. In the event you are awarded an item from the loot list, you relinquish your right to vie for all remaining items regardless of whether you selected Need or Greed.
* Reward eligibility is reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).
Each party in the alliance will receive its own treasure chest, the contents of which will be identical regardless of the route taken.
* Players cannot open a treasure chest belonging to another party.
Completion Reward
Upon completing Euphrosyne, players can also earn a separate reward once per week: two Cracked Anthoclusters and one Euphrosyne Coin. The Euphrosyne Coin can be exchanged with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0) for items used to enhance equipment purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality.
The following adjustments have been made to Aglaia:
- Players will no longer be rewarded Cracked Anthoclusters upon completing Aglaia.
The following adjustments have been made to deep dungeons:
- A “Next” button has been added to the Item Appraisal window, allowing players to more easily appraise additional items.
- The deep dungeon guide interface has been adjusted.
- Players can now view the deep dungeon guide via the Character Info window, even after entering the duty.
- Sustaining potion effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. (Only available for use in the Palace of the Dead.)
- Empyrean potion effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. (Only available for use in Heaven-on-High.)
The items required to enhance equipment purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality, Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine, can be purchased from the following vendors:
|Vendor
|Item Required
|J’lakshai, Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2)
|Sacks of Nuts
|Wilmetta, Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4)
|Sacks of Nuts
|Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0)
|Aglaia Coin / Euphrosyne Coin
* Euphrosyne Coins are obtained upon completing the new alliance raid dungeon, Euphrosyne.
Upgrading Equipment
- After acquiring the items to enhance your equipment from J’lakshai, Wilmetta, or Nesvaaz, speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) and exchange them for augmented gear of your choice.
The following duties have been added to the Raid Finder:
- ???
- Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
The duty Storm’s Crown (Extreme) has been moved from the Raid Finder to the Duty Finder.
Players will now receive the power of the Echo in the event all party members are incapacitated during the following trials:
Storm’s Crown
Each time players restart the aforementioned trial, they will be granted a 10% Echo effect boost, which increases each restart up to a maximum of 50%. If a player restarts after battling for less than three minutes, they will not be granted this effect.
Storm’s Crown (Extreme)
Each time players restart the aforementioned trial, they will be granted a 5% Echo effect boost, which increases each restart up to a maximum of 25%. If a player restarts after battling for less than three minutes, they will not be granted this effect.
The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been increased.
The Echo will take effect upon commencing this duty, increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 20%.
* Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.
The duties listed within Duty Roulette: Expert have been changed.
- Duties changed:
|Before
|After
|Alzadaal’s Legacy
The Fell Court of Troia
|The Fell Court of Troia
Lapis Manalis
- The required average item level to register for Duty Roulette: Expert has been increased from 575 to 590.
The following adjustments have been made to Duty Roulette: Level 90 Dungeons:
- The duty Alzadaal’s Legacy has been added.
- The required average item level to register has been increased from 540 to 560.
??? has been added to Duty Roulette: Trials.
The duties listed within Duty Roulette: Mentor have been changed as follows:
- New duties have been added.
- Lapis Manalis
- Euphrosyne
- ???
- The required average item level to register for Duty Roulette: Mentor has been increased from 585 to 595.
??? has been added to the list of challenges in Stone, Sky, Sea.
Adjustments have been made to the following instanced dungeons:
The Great Gubal Library
- The Byblos boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Everliving Bibliotaph boss battle has been adjusted.
The Aetherochemical Research Facility
- The Regula van Hydrus boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Lahabrea and Igeyorhm boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Ascian prime boss battle has been adjusted.
The Antitower
- The Ziggy boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Calcabrina boss battle has been adjusted.
Sohr Khai
- The Chieftain Moglin boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Poqhiraj boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Hraesvelgr boss battle has been adjusted.
Xelphatol
- The Nuzal Hueloc boss battle has been adjusted.
- The Dotoli Ciloc boss battle has been adjusted.
Baelsar’s Wall
- The Griffin boss battle has been adjusted.
The display of target indicators for certain battle mechanics has been adjusted for the following duties:
- The Aetherochemical Research Facility
- Malikah’s Well
- Paglth’an
- Battle on the Big Bridge
- The Final Steps of Faith
- The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage
- Castrum Fluminis
- The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain
- Kugane Ohashi
- The Orbonne Monastery
PvP
The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:
Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.
View the job guide.
Warrior
|Action
|Adjustment
|Orogeny
|HP consumed when executed has been reduced from 20% to 10%.
Dark Knight
|Action
|Adjustment
|Salt and Darkness
|Bind effect duration has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Gunbreaker
|Action
|Adjustment
|Aurora
|Healing potency has been increased from 8,000 to 12,000.
Regen potency has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.
Ninja
|Action
|Adjustment
|Shukuchi
|Recast time has been increased from 15 to 20 seconds.
|Seiton Tenchu
|Death Link duration has been reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
Bard
|Action
|Adjustment
|Final Fantasia
|Effect has been changed to apply to self and all party members within a radius of 30 yalms, instead of applying Heroes’ Fantasia to nearby party members.
Astrologian
|Action
|Adjustment
|The Arrow
|Effect duration has been increased from 10 to 15 seconds.
|Celestial River
|Limit gauge charge time has been reduced from 120 to 105 seconds.
Limit gauge charge time will now be included in limit break help text.
Actions that increase movement speed will now include the rate of increase in their help text.
Players will no longer be able to register for multiple duties simultaneously when registering for a PvP duty via the Duty Finder.
Series 2 will end and Series 3 will begin.
Series 3 will be held from Patch 6.3 to the release of Patch 6.4, during which time you can earn Series EXP and increase your Series level by participating in any PvP duty. Increasing your Series level will unlock various Series rewards.
* Please note that rewards from Series 2 can only be claimed until the end of Series 3. To claim rewards, select Series Malmstones from the PvP Profile window, then select Previous Series.
Crystalline Conflict
A new arena, the Clockwork Castletown, has been added.
Arena Events
Trick Floors
Standing upon a trick floor for too long will trigger a Tatami Twist, launching the unwitting loiterer into the air and inflicting damage.
Trick Doors
Players who approach these false gates will find themselves teleported instantly to another door, far away from their expected trajectory. Trick doors only operate in one direction, so attempting to return the way you came will prove fruitless.
Pneumatic Parade
Commencing after the match is well underway, the pneumatic parade triggers the appearance of certain events and NPCs.
- Clockwork Yojimbo
The clockwork yojimbo travels a predetermined path through the arena and unleashes strong physical attacks upon arriving in the vicinity of the centerpoint, checkpoints, and goals.
- Clockwork Onmyoji
The clockwork onmyoji travels a predetermined path through the arena and debilitates players with its gaze upon arriving in the vicinity of the centerpoint, checkpoints, and goals. Players who meet its gaze will be greatly shrunk in size, deal less damage, move slower, and take greater damage.
- Piles of Gold
Kageyama will appear upon a stage outside the arena and shower combatants with coin. Players who get their hands on a pile of gold will have their limit gauge filled.
With the addition of the Clockwork Castletown, the following adjustments have been made to the arena rotation for casual/ranked matches.
|Before
|After
|The Palaistra
The Volcanic Heart
Cloud Nine
(Cycle repeats)
|The Palaistra
The Volcanic Heart
The Clockwork Castletown
The Palaistra
Cloud Nine
The Clockwork Castletown
(Cycle repeats)
* Available arenas will rotate every 90 minutes (Earth time).
To facilitate easier acquisition, medicine kits and bomb cores will be obtainable from a greater distance.
One Player per Job settings will no longer apply to spectators of custom matches.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to custom matches:
- A button allowing players to register for a rematch will be added to the match results screen.
- All combatants must agree to a rematch, and no more than five consecutive matches can be held in this manner.
* Spectators are not counted when voting to rematch.
- Player tiers will no longer be displayed with portraits or match results.
Season 4 will end and Season 5 will begin.
When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.
Players finishing in the Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).
Learn more about rewards.
* Tier rewards for Season 4 must be claimed before the end of Season 5.
Players will begin Season 5 five risers lower than the rank at which they finished Season 4. Rising Stars will be reset to zero.
The number of the current season will now be displayed in the following windows:
- PvP Profile
- Duty Finder
New items have been added.
* Items added in Patch 6.3 will be listed at a later date.
New recipes have been added.
* Recipes added in Patch 6.3 will be listed at a later date.
The following items can now be equipped regardless of gender:
- Valentione Apron
- Valentione Trousers
- Valentione Apron Dress
- Valentione Skirt
- Royal Seneschal’s Chapeau
- Royal Seneschal’s Coat
- Royal Seneschal’s Fingerless Gloves
- Royal Seneschal’s Breeches
- Royal Seneschal’s Boots
- Songbird Boots
- Songbird Hat
- Songbird Jacket
- Songbird Gloves
- Songbird Skirt
- Valentione Rose Hat
- Valentione Rose Waistcoat
- Valentione Rose Gloves
- Valentione Rose Slacks
- Valentione Rose Shoes
- Valentione Rose Ribboned Hat
- Valentione Rose Dress
- Valentione Rose Ribboned Gloves
- Valentione Rose Tights
- Valentione Rose Heels
- Valentione Forget-me-not Hat
- Valentione Forget-me-not Waistcoat
- Valentione Forget-me-not Gloves
- Valentione Forget-me-not Slacks
- Valentione Forget-me-not Shoes
- Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Hat
- Valentione Forget-me-not Dress
- Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Gloves
- Valentione Forget-me-not Tights
- Valentione Forget-me-not Heels
- Valentione Acacia Hat
- Valentione Acacia Waistcoat
- Valentione Acacia Gloves
- Valentione Acacia Slacks
- Valentione Acacia Shoes
- Valentione Acacia Ribboned Hat
- Valentione Acacia Dress
- Valentione Acacia Ribboned Gloves
- Valentione Acacia Tights
- Valentione Acacia Heels
- Bergsteiger’s Hat
- Bergsteiger’s Jacket
- Bergsteiger’s Halfgloves
- Bergsteiger’s Halfslops
- Bergsteiger’s Boots
- Dirndl’s Hat
- Dirndl’s Bodice
- Dirndl’s Wrist Torque
- Dirndl’s Long Skirt
- Dirndl’s Pumps
The following item names have been changed:
|Before
|After
|Gentleman’s Valentione Rose Chest
|Dashing Valentione Rose Chest
|Gentleman’s Valentione Acacia Chest
|Dashing Valentione Acacia Chest
|Gentleman’s Valentione Forget-me-not Chest
|Dashing Valentione Forget-me-not Chest
|Lady’s Valentione Rose Chest
|Prim Valentione Rose Chest
|Lady’s Valentione Acacia Chest
|Prim Valentione Acacia Chest
|Lady’s Valentione Forget-me-not Chest
|Prim Valentione Forget-me-not Chest
Opening coffers that have been signed will now transfer said signature to all items within.
This change applies to crafted sets of paladin arms such as Shinryu’s Ephemeral Paladin Arms and the Fae’s Crown Paladin Arms.
* Only items used in Patch 6.3 and beyond will be affected. Signatures will not retroactively transfer to previously opened coffers or unpacked sets of paladin arms.
The following items are now dyeable:
- Chocobo Mask
- Chocobo Suit
- Racing Chocobo Mask
- Fat Chocobo Head
The following additions have been made to glamour dressers:
- Items may now be filtered by level, gender, or keyword.
- Items may be sorted by item level per category.
- An item search function has been added.
Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.
The option to display only recently added items has been added to scrip exchanges and Sundry Splendors.
Select “Show only recently added items.” in the shop window to apply this filter.
Crafted item level 610 equipment can now be exchanged for upgraded item level 620 equipment.
Vendor and Items Required
|Vendor
|Item Required
|Radz-at-Han (X:10.8 Y:9.9) – Rashti
|Hannish Certificate of Grade 2 Import/Dharmic Rain
Acquiring Upgraded Gear
- Confirm the requisite number of Hannish certificates of grade 2 import and bottles of dharmic rain for your desired gear by speaking with Rashti in Radz-at-Han.
- Hannish certificates of grade 2 import can be received from Rashti in exchange for item level 610 equipment.
- Dharmic rain can also be received from Rashti in exchange for Allagan tomestones of astronomy.
- After acquiring the requisite number of Hannish certificates of grade 2 import and bottles of dharmic rain, speak with Rashti and exchange them for your desired gear.
NPC vendors that deal in items obtained from Extreme trials will now appear according to player progression.
New items have been added to the inventory of Calamity salvagers.
Players can now speak with Anden to complete custom deliveries.
By completing these custom deliveries, players can receive gil, experience points, crafters’ scrips, or gatherers’ scrips.
* A total of 12 custom deliveries can be made each week.
Requirements
That’s So Anden
- Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80
- The Crystarium (X:9.3 Y:11.3)
- Supplicant Sheep
- Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and the quest “Go West, Craftsman.”
The following additions and adjustments have been made to custom deliveries:
- The requirement for bonus deliverables unlocked at maximum satisfaction has been adjusted.
- In the event that maximum satisfaction has been achieved with all custom delivery NPCs, bonus deliverables for each category (crafted items, gathered items, and fish) are guaranteed to appear for two or more NPCs.
- The “Display Location” subcommand has been added to deliverable fish.
- Choosing this subcommand will bring up the map of the relevant fishing hole.
- Information regarding preferred bait has been added to the dialogue option “Procuring collectables.”
The names of certain categories under “Special Recipes” in the Crafting Log have been adjusted.
|Before
|After
|Story
|Class
|Ishgard Restoration
|Side Story
The animation for Trained Finesse has been changed.
The following actions have been reclassified as gatherer role actions and may be used by all gathering classes once learned:
Miner
- Prospect
- Lay of the Land
- Lay of the Land II
- Truth of Mountains
Botanist
- Triangulate
- Arbor Call
- Arbor Call II
- Truth of Forests
Fisher
- Fathom
- Shark Eye
- Shark Eye II
- Truth of Oceans
While the classification of these actions has been changed, functionality and hotbar placement will remain unaffected.
* Actions have neither been added nor removed.
The category “Ishgard Restoration” in the Gathering Log has been changed to “Sidequests.”
New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.
New items have been added to gathering points.
Miners and botanists will be unable to attempt to obtain items with a gathering rate of 0%.
Gathering attempt and integrity bonuses have been added to certain legendary nodes.
Collectability values will now be displayed for reference when gathering.
These values may prove useful to reference when procuring collectables for appraisers or custom delivery NPCs, or when attempting to gain items other than crystals from aetherial reduction.
New fish have been added.
New teeming waters have been added.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Fish Guide:
- The number of fish displayed per page has been increased from 25 to 100.
- Entries will now display prime locations.
- Fishing/spearfishing locations not yet unlocked will appear as “???,” as will the prime locations for certain fish that have yet to be caught.
- Entries for fish that have been caught before will now display their preferred bait.
- * Preferred bait for big fish, living legends, and fish obtainable via ocean fishing will appear as “???” regardless.
- Entries for fish that have been caught via spearfishing will now display their silhouette size (small, medium, or large).
- Weather restrictions, time restrictions, and special conditions will be displayed under “Additional Information.”
- Required regional folklore and collectability details will also appear in this category.
- A text search feature has been added.
- Filters have been added.
- Total successful fishing endeavors and fish caught will now be displayed in Records.
- Records for spearfishing can now be sorted by region via a pulldown menu.
- Regions unavailable for spearfishing at current level will not display.
The level cap for desynthesis has been increased from 610 to 620.
New mounts have been added.
New chocobo barding has been added.
New minions have been added.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to fashion accessories:
- New fashion accessories have been added.
- Umbrella-style accessories can now be used automatically depending on location and weather conditions.
- Set a preferred umbrella for automatic use via the “Enable Auto-umbrella” subcommand in the Fashion Accessories window.
Applicable Areas
- Large settlements
- Residential districts
- The Firmament
- Island sanctuaries
- It is now possible to converse with NPCs, craft, or engage in other activities while using a fashion accessory.
- * Accessories will not be displayed during certain activities, but will automatically be displayed once more upon the completing the activity.
When using the Data Center Travel system, if you are still in another data center after 30 days, you will automatically be returned to your Home World the next time you log in.
* Depending on the timing of your last logout, you may be returned after more than 30 days have passed.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to retainers:
- “Cast glamour.” and “Dye items.” options have been added to the retainer menu.
- These options can be applied to items equipped by the summoned retainer or held in their inventory.
- * Player characters must have the appropriate glamour prisms/dispellers or dyes in their inventory to use these options.
- The “Try On Retainer” subcommand has been added to items.
- This will display the selected gear on the currently summoned retainer.
- The “Entrust Duplicates” function has been added.
- The Entrust Duplicates button will automatically search for items in your inventory that can be stacked with those already in your retainer’s possession. Applicable items will be listed in a confirmation window, from which you can then deselect those items you do not wish to move at this time and entrust the remainder in bulk.
* Elemental shards/crystals/clusters are not included in duplicate searches.
- A specific error message will now be displayed when failing to withdraw a unique item due to the same item being present in the player character’s inventory.
- New items can now be obtained from quick exploration ventures.
- New retainer exploration ventures have been added.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to achievements and titles:
- New achievements and titles have been added.
- Certain achievements previously included in the general “Quests” category have been moved to the new “Main Scenario” and “Job/Role Quests” categories.
- Certain duties will now count toward the completion of achievements. Furthermore, Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) is no longer required.
|Achievement
|Duty
|A Tankless Job I (Paladin)
A Tankless Job II (Paladin)
But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Paladin)
A Tankless Job I (Warrior)
A Tankless Job II (Warrior)
But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Warrior)
A Tankless Job I (Dark Knight)
A Tankless Job II (Dark Knight)
But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)
|Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
???
* Trial released in Patch 6.3.
|Tank You, Paladin I
Tank You, Paladin II
Tank You, Paladin III
Tank You, Paladin IV
Tank You, Paladin V
Tank You, Warrior I
Tank You, Warrior II
Tank You, Warrior III
Tank You, Warrior IV
Tank You, Warrior V
Tank You, Dark Knight I
Tank You, Dark Knight II
Tank You, Dark Knight III
Tank You, Dark Knight IV
Tank You, Dark Knight V
Tank You, Gunbreaker I
Tank You, Gunbreaker II
Tank You, Gunbreaker III
Tank You, Gunbreaker IV
Tank You, Gunbreaker V
|Lapis Manalis
Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
Euphrosyne
???
* Trial released in Patch 6.3.
The Aethernet map will now display when accessing an Aethernet shard in the Firmament.
In order to prevent server congestion immediately after the release of Patch 6.3, we will be implementing multiple field instances for Garlemald.
* We will monitor server activity and remove this feature when congestion is determined to no longer be an issue.
* Specific instances can be selected when entering from a neighboring area or teleporting via aetheryte.
The division of Ultima Thule into multiple instances, added to alleviate congestion in Patch 6.25, will be removed.
Alliances formed via Party Finder will now be able to use party chat before entering duty.
New dungeons are available for Explorer Mode.
Available Duties
- Sastasha
- The Tam-Tara Deepcroft
- Copperbell Mines
- Halatali
- The Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak
- Haukke Manor
- Brayflox’s Longstop
- The Sunken Temple of Qarn
- Cutter’s Cry
- The Stone Vigil
- Dzemael Darkhold
- The Aurum Vale
- The Wanderer’s Palace
- Castrum Meridianum
- The Praetorium
- Amdapor Keep
- Lapis Manalis
The duties that can be recorded have changed.
|Before
|After
|The Mothercrystal
Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)
Aglaia
|The Mothercrystal
Aglaia
Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage)
The following changes have been made to group pose:
- New stickers have been added.
- New frames have been added.
- Specific RGB values (0 – 255) can now be adjusted using the sliders in Lighting Settings.
- Data center name will now also be displayed when Display Home World is selected in Sticker Mode.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to adventurer plates:
- New accents have been added.
- Additional playstyle options have been added.
|Icon
|Playstyle
|V&C Dungeons
|Doman Mahjong
|Island Sanctuary
|Achievements
The following additions and adjustments have been made to portraits:
- New accents have been added.
- New poses have been added.
- The default background for new portraits will now be Aether rather than Solid Grey.
- The “Import Settings from Adventurer Plate” subcommand has been added to the Portraits window.
- The “Apply to Adventurer Plate” subcommand has been added to the Portraits window.
- Camera Controls settings applied via the Character Configuration window will now be reflected when adjusting character positioning in the Edit Portrait interface.
- A warning icon will now appear if the portrait currently being edited does not fulfill necessary requirements (e.g. if the character’s expression is not in frame).
Party members’ instant portraits will now display at the start of the following duties:
- Dungeons
- Guildhests
- Trials
- Raid Dungeons
- Alliance Raid Dungeons
- Deep Dungeons
- Variant & Criterion Dungeons
* Only the 8 portraits belonging to immediate party members will be visible during alliance raids.
Once a certain amount of time has passed or battle has begun, party member portraits will be hidden.
Portraits can be redisplayed at any time during the duty by opening Duty Information and selecting “Display Party Member Portraits” from the Functions tab, or by clicking the notification that remains on screen for a length of time following portraits being hidden.
The display of party member portraits can be toggled on and off by accessing UI Settings in the Character Configuration window, and checking or unchecking “Show party member portraits at the start of duty.” under Instant Portraits in the General tab.
It is now possible to display party members’ instant portraits in the Player Commendation window.
This can be toggled on and off by accessing UI Settings in the Character Configuration window, and checking or unchecking “Display portraits in the player commendation window.” under Instant Portraits in the General tab.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to UI themes:
- A new Clear Blue theme has been added.
- Apply this new theme via Theme Settings in the System Configuration window.
- The theme previously named “Classic” has been renamed to “Classic FF.”
The number of waymark save slots has been increased from 5 to 30.
Current gil is now displayed in the inventory.
Pulldown menus in the Currency Settings window now display each currency’s icon alongside its name.
After selecting an item for Grand Company expert delivery, the list will automatically adjust upon redisplay so that items before and after the delivered item are visible.
A button to reset the order of cross-world linkshell channels has been added.
In accordance with this, the provisional method for performing this function implemented in Patch 6.25, //resetSettingCWLS, will be removed.
Learn more about this command.
Display toggles for system UI elements, hotbars, and duty UI elements have been added to the HUD Layout window so that all can be adjusted in tandem.
Automatic camera pivot can now be disabled when Legacy Type movement is enabled, allowing for seamless play with the camera at any angle.
Apply this setting by going to Control Settings in the Character Configuration window and selecting “Disable camera pivot.” under Movement Settings in the General tab.
Options to disable the right-click targeting of certain types of targets have been added.
Apply these settings by going to Control Settings in the Character Configuration window and choosing one or more of the three relevant options under Mouse Targeting in the Mouse tab:
- Disable right-click selection of player characters.
- Disable right-click selection of non-player characters in battle.
- Disable right-click selection of minions.
The following options have been added to the System Configuration menu:
Control Settings
General Tab
Movement Settings
Disable camera pivot.
Mouse Tab
Mouse Targeting
Disable right-click selection of player characters.
Disable right-click selection of non-player characters in battle.
Disable right-click selection of minions.
UI Settings
General Tab
Instant Portraits
Show party member portraits at the start of duty.
Display party member portraits notification.
Display portraits in the player commendation window.
Party List Tab
Party List
Display remaining time of status effects.
The following options have been added to the System Configuration menu:
Theme Settings
Clear Blue
The date of latest revision has been added to the cast credits.
The following additions and adjustments have been made to text commands:
- New text commands have been added.
|Command
|Description
|/linkpearl
|USAGE:
/linkpearl [subcommand]→Make a linkpearl call.
>>Subcommands:
Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified.
|/rclickpc
|USAGE:
/rclickpc [subcommand]→Sets right-click selection to allow or ignore PC targets.
>>Subcommands:
Toggles between on and off when no subcommand is specified.
|/rclickbattlenpc
|USAGE:
/rclickbattlenpc [subcommand]→Sets right-click selection to allow or ignore battle NPC targets.
>>Subcommands:
Toggles between on and off when no subcommand is specified.
|/rclickminion
|USAGE:
/rclickminion [subcommand]→Sets right-click selection to allow or ignore minion targets.
>>Subcommands:
Toggles between on and off when no subcommand is specified.
- The total slots that can be specified with the “save” and “preset” subcommands of the /waymark text command have increased from 5 to 30.
- The /additionalaction text command is no longer available.
Additions have been made to the auto-translation dictionary.
Additions have been made to the PlayStation®4/PlayStation®5 auto-complete dictionary.
New trophies have been added. (PlayStation®5)
* Certain trophies will become available for acquisition in Patch 6.35.
New music, sound effects, and voices have been added.
“Retrieve Character Data” has been added to the subcommand menu for the Character Selection screen.
This command retrieves the data necessary for editing a character’s appearance or name even when the default display of character information has been simplified due to server congestion.
“Return to Home World” has been added to the subcommand menu for the Character Selection screen.
This command returns a character currently visiting another World via the World Visit or Data Center Travel System to their Home World without the need to log in.
In accordance with this, the “Return to Home Data Center” subcommand has been removed.
The bumper sequence before the title screen has been truncated.
- The following issues have been addressed.
- An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein the damage dealt by the paladin action Holy Sheltron and the monk action Earth’s Reply was not reduced by Guard or other means of damage reduction.
- An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein a counter effect would be triggered by the warrior action Primal Scream, the machinist action Wildfire, and the reaper action Death Warrant.
- An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein the Sacred Claim healing effect of paladin action Confiteor would activate when taking damage from the machinist action Wildfire or the reaper action Death Warrant.
- An issue when playing in PvP duties wherein nullifying the Half-asleep effect of the black mage action Night Wing with the bard action The Warden’s Paean or the white mage action Aquaveil would still result in targets succumbing to Sleep.
- An issue wherein the damage over time effects of the bard PvE actions Venomous Bite and Caustic Bite did not activate against certain bosses in the Aery.
- An issue when challenging the Masked Carnivale stage Some Like It Excruciatingly Hot wherein the blue mage PvE action Hydro Pull did not function as intended against certain monsters.
- An issue when undertaking the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane wherein some actions were affected by the paladin PvE action Cover during certain boss battles.
- An issue wherein players were able to enter the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane without meeting the item level requirements under certain conditions.
- An issue after entering the variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane wherein the default position of the cursor after closing the Variant Actions window was incorrect.
- An issue wherein the V&C Dungeon Finder help window did not indicate the conditions for selecting the Duty Complete option under the matching requirements for Another Sil’dihn Subterrane.
- An issue when viewing the V&C Dungeon Finder help window wherein no text indicated that variant actions cannot be set during combat or while on cooldown.
- An issue when playing Frontline wherein the scholar PvP action Biolysis could be spread from objects via Deployment Tactics.
- An issue when battling on the Volcanic Heart arena of Crystalline Conflict wherein acquiring bomb cores did not increase the damage dealt by pet actions.
- An issue wherein using Tales of Adventure: One Dancer’s Journey I-III did not grant the Mastering War IV achievement even if all requisite conditions had been met.
- An issue wherein the items included in the Fat Cat Attire and Far Northern Attire sets were incorrectly classified as unique.
- An issue when riding the Papa Paissa mount wherein the graphics for certain races displayed incorrectly.
- An issue wherein the graphics of certain gear displayed incorrectly.
- An issue affecting the Rousing Chronometer wherein the acquisition rates of items that can be procured from desynthesis were incorrect.
- An issue wherein the Imitation Stained Crystal Roundel did not illuminate at night.
- An issue wherein the Scholasticate Bookshelf could be placed atop table furnishings under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein jobs other than paladin could select Need when lotting on coffer manifests containing sets of gladiator’s arms and shields.
- An issue when playing as a Lalafell or Miqo’te male wherein the graphics for the Deride emote sometimes displayed incorrectly.
- An issue when undertaking Omicron tribal quests wherein entering Elysion under certain conditions caused the map to display incorrectly.
- An issue related to Omicron tribal quests wherein the map opened via coordinates sent from other players did not display correctly under certain conditions.
- An issue affecting free company estate halls that had reached maximum storage capacity wherein items could not be stored in a player’s private chambers if they viewed the indoor furnishings information of the estate before attempting to do so, despite having the available storage capacity.
- An issue when attempting to visit other island sanctuaries wherein the names of characters visiting other Worlds would sometimes display incorrectly.
- An issue wherein enabling the dynamic resolution setting (Beta Version) did not produce the intended effects. (Windows® only)
- An issue wherein exiting a log-in queue while visiting another data center and attempting to Return to Home World would, under certain conditions, result in the erroneous display of players in queue and prevent log in.
- Other minor text issues have also been addressed.
Other various issues have also been addressed.
- An issue wherein changes are not reflected when using the Glamour button in the Trust window.
* This issue may be resolved by reopening the Trust window or using the appropriate subcommand.
- An issue when undertaking the Leap of Faith stage Sylphstep wherein certain graphics are incorrectly displayed.
- An issue wherein accessing an object or NPC while the desynthesis window is open will cause the item selected for desynthesis to become unresponsive and appear grayed out.
* This issue may be resolved by moving to a different area, using the general action Desynthesis, or by adjusting the position of an item in your inventory.
- An issue when executing physical attacks while the lost action Lost Spellforge is active wherein attack classification is incorrectly displayed in flying text and the chat log.
* This is an issue only in the description. The action functions as intended.
- An issue when executing magical attacks while the lost action Lost Steelsting is active wherein attack classification is incorrectly displayed in flying text and the chat log.
* This is an issue only in the description. The action functions as intended.
