Players can now dive in upper La Noscea.

Approaching the water will allow players to swim, and diving will also become possible once special conditions are met.

Quests

New main scenario quests have been added.

Once More unto the Void Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Radz-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8) Varshahn Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Buried Memory.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Once More unto the Void.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

Character portraits have been implemented for battle dialogue during main scenario instanced quest battles from the 3.x patch series.

* Character portraits for battle dialogue in instanced quest battles released during the 2.x series will be implemented in a future update.

Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added.

Myths of the Realm

Return to the Phantom Realm Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1) Deryk Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “Return to the Phantom Realm.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “???”

New side story quests have been added.

Tales of Newfound Adventure

Shadowed Pasts Once More Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Radz-at-Han (X:7.3 Y:9.0) Radiant Scout Players must first complete the side story quest “Shadowed Pasts,” and the main scenario quest “???”

* This quest will become available after completing all main scenario quests introduced in Patch 6.3.

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

An Auspicious Opportunity Level 90 Old Sharlayan (X:11.8 Y:9.8) Mehdjina Players must first complete the side story quest “Small Business, Big Dreams,” and the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Fifth Lord.”

Island Sanctuary

A Far Eastern Yarn Level 1 Unnamed Island (X:12.4 Y:28.7) Curious Courier Players must first complete the side story quest “The Land, Wind, and Sea,” and make a certain level of progress in enhancing their island sanctuary.

Custom Deliveries

That’s So Anden Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80 The Crystarium (X:9.3 Y:11.3) Supplicant Sheep Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and the sidequest “Go West, Craftsman.”

??? Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “That’s So Anden” and achieve a satisfaction level of 5 with Anden.

??? Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “???”

New chapters have been added to New Game+.

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

Side Story Quests

Tales of Newfound Adventure

An icon will now be displayed on the map for the entrance to the following duties:

Deep Dungeons

Palace of the Dead, Heaven-on-High

Field Operations

The Forbidden Land, Eureka; the Bozjan Southern Front; Delubrum Reginae; Zadnor

Variant & Criterion Dungeons

The Sil’dihn Subterrane

When the location or destination of a quest is not in a city or the open field, a quest icon will now display on the map indicating the path to reach it.

As a result of this update, it will now be possible to reach quests in unique areas by following the quest icon on the map.

* Only quests added in Patch 6.1 through Patch 6.3 are supported at this time. Support for quests from Patch 6.0 and prior will be implemented in a future update.

The Chronicles of a New Era quests “But I Hardly Noah” and “The Gift of the Archmagus” will no longer be available.

These quests should be abandoned, as they can no longer be completed.

Additional information has been added to journal entries for Crystalline Mean and Studium delivery quests.

Quests requiring the procurement of fish now display fishing locations and the bait required. Furthermore, quests requiring collectables now indicate the necessary collectability rating.

Certain quests previously classified as Sidequests in the journal have been further separated into the following categories:

Chronicles of Light

Hildibrand Sidequests

Weapon Enhancement Sidequests

Records of Unusual Endeavors

Side Story Quests

* Tribal quests previously classified as Sidequests have been moved to the Tribal Quests category.

* Wandering minstrel quests previously classified as Sidequests have been moved to the Mor Dhonan Sidequests category.

Deep dungeon quests will be classified as Records of Unusual Endeavors in the journal.

FATEs

In the FATE “Steel Reign,” Odin’s level will be fixed at 50.

Adjustments will be made to compensate for an unanticipated increase in difficulty caused by value downscaling implemented in Patch 6.0.

New items are available in exchange for bicolor gemstones from Gemstone Trader NPCs in certain areas.

Treasure Hunt

Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have been added.

Ophiotauroskin treasure maps will always lead to Elpis. While there is a small chance a portal to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon will appear from discovered treasure coffers, rewards from coffers will otherwise remain the same as those found with kumbhiraskin treasure maps.

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon has been added.

Entering the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

When opening a treasure coffer found using an ophiotauroskin treasure map, there is a low chance a portal will appear leading to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement – Item Level Sync – Party Size Eight players Time Limit 60 minutes

Progressing through the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

Upon entering the instance, players will find an arcane sphere which must be used to perform an invocation. Doing so will trigger a roulette wheel, summoning forth one or more creatures to serve as the first trial.

A treasure chest will appear upon defeating the enemies summoned. Only the player who opened the teleportation portal can access it. After claiming the contents of the treasure chest, the arcane sphere can be used again to initiate the next trial.

The duty will end if any of the following conditions are met:

Five trials are passed and the duty is completed.

The roulette stops on a space that removes the party from the duty.

All party members are KO’d.

Rewards in the Excitatron 6000 have been adjusted.

Rewards for Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.

Grand and Free Companies

New Charge symbol options have been added to Company Crests.

New Charge symbol options have also been added to PvP team crests.

New craftable items have been added to the company workshop.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages:

New areas have been added. New items have been added. Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 100 to 105.

Housing

Wards 25 through 30 have been added to all residential districts.

Six wards with corresponding subdivisions have been added to all districts, for a total of twelve new wards available per district. Plots in all new wards are available for purchase via the lottery system. Apartments have also been added to all wards.

Learn more about additional housing.

* The lottery entry period for these new plots will begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. (PST).

Unrestricted plots have been added to housing classifications.

When entering the lottery for an unrestricted plot, you may choose either free company or private plot classification.

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

Learn more about the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019.

New furnishings have been added.

Portrait furnishings may now be previewed.

You may preview portraits in shops, your inventory, and elsewhere by accessing the Preview subcommand on any given portrait.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

Following the addition of new orchestrion rolls, orchestrion categories have been adjusted as follows, and track numbers have been reassigned:

Before After Locales I

Locales II

Dungeons

Trials

Raids I

Raids II

Ambient

Others

Seasonal

Online Store & Bonuses Locales I

Locales II

Dungeons

Dungeons II

Trials

Raids I

Raids II

Ambient

Quests

Others

Seasonal

Online Store & Bonuses

New aquarium fish have been added.

A new seed for flowerpots has been added.

Morning Glory SeedsMorning glory seeds can be purchased from the following NPCs: Mist (X:11.0 Y:11.4) – Material Supplier The Lavender Beds (X:11.9 Y:8.3) – Material Supplier The Goblet (X:10.9 Y:8.9) – Material Supplier Shirogane (X:10.5 Y:12.1) – Material Supplier Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:12.2) – Material Supplier Apartments – Apartment Merchant New Gridania (X:11.0 Y:11.2) – Tanie



The Manderville Gold Saucer

New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.

A new course, Sylphstep, has been added to the GATE Leap of Faith.

The following adjustments have been made to the GATE schedule:

One of the three listed GATEs will be held at the times below.

* The following information can also be confirmed by speaking with the Gold Saucer attendant at Entrance Square.

Every hour, on the hour (Earth Time)

Air Force One

Cliffhanger

Leap of Faith (The Falling City of Nym)

Hourly, 20 minutes past the hour (Earth Time)

Any Way the Wind Blows

The Slice Is Right

Leap of Faith (The Fall of Belah’dia)

Hourly, 40 minutes past the hour (Earth Time)

The Slice Is Right

Air Force One

Leap of Faith (Sylphstep)

New Triple Triad cards have been added.

Miscellaneous

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Island Sanctuary:

Two new sanctuary ranks have been added, for a total of twelve. A new vision has been added. New items have been added that are offered by the horrendous hoarder NPC in exchange for islander’s and seafarer’s cowries. New gathering points have been added. New gatherable materials have been added. The range from which gathering points can be accessed has been increased. The minimap can now be configured to display desired gathering points by accessing Sanctuary Settings in the islekeep’s index.

A new sanctuary crafting recipe has been added. New produce has been added.

New animals have been added.

An option to collect items en masse from the produce producer and the creature comforter has been added. Select the “Collect All” button from the Cropland Management and Pasture Management menus respectively to perform this action.

The position of “Change Nickname” in the Pasture Management subcommand menu has been adjusted. It is now possible to free an animal from the pasture upon capturing another when the pasture is at capacity. The released animal’s available leavings will automatically be collected. A new landmark has been added.

The orchestrion will now continue to play the selected song even after leaving and returning to your island. When visiting a friend’s isle, players can now enjoy the tunes played from the islekeep’s orchestrion. Mount music will be prioritized over orchestrion music. New materials can now be acquired from foraging expeditions. It is now possible to dispatch a foraging expedition from the Expedition Area menu by pressing the Y (△) button on a gamepad. New isleworks handicrafts have been added. Each heading in the Supply & Demand menu can now be sorted in ascending/descending order. “Time” has been added as a filtering option to the Supply & Demand menu. Multiple conditions can now be selected for filtering isleworks handicrafts.

The schedule of previous cycles in the current season can now be viewed in the Isleworks Agenda menu. Popularity, Supply, Demand Shift, and Predicted Popularity of the selected isleworks handicraft are now displayed in the Set Agenda menu.

Materials with an insufficient inventory are now displayed in red in the Material Allocation window. The most recently accessed tab in the Material Allocation window will now display upon reopening it. A new column displaying the fluctuation in a handicraft’s value due to supply and demand has been added to the Earnings Report.

The mode selected from the islekeep’s index will now remain active until you log out of the game. A notification will now display to indicate when a player has visited your isle.

New hairstyle options have been added for Viera.

New hairstyle options have been added for Hrothgar.

Duty Support has been added for the following duties:

Heavensward

The Great Gubal Library

The Aetherochemical Research Facility

The Antitower

Sohr Khai

Xelphatol

Baelsar’s Wall

* Players can check the Duty Support window to view which duties will be added in future updates. A notification regarding future Duty Support will also be displayed when accessing the dungeon entrance.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to Wondrous Tails:

Prizes available in exchange for Khloe’s Silver Certificates of Commendation and Khloe’s Bronze Certificates of Commendation have been adjusted.

The following duties have been added:

Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Fifth through Eighth Circles)

Lapis Manalis

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon

The Clockwork Castletown (Crystalline Conflict)

The following additions and adjustments have been made to Faux Hollows:

New items are available in exchange for faux leaves.

The available trial for Faux Hollows has been changed.

Before After Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

* Different unreal trials will be available in each major patch.

A message will now display after failing to earn a retelling from Faux Hollows.

A new emote has been added.

New poses have been added for the Sit emote.

Players can change their sitting posture by performing the Change Pose (/changepose) emote.

A new pose is now available when holding umbrella-type fashion accessories.

Players can change their posture by performing the Change Pose (/changepose) emote.

Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:

* Each action and trait is listed as it appears at level 90.

Further explanations of action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.

View the job guide.

Gladiator / Paladin

Action Adjustment Fight or Flight The effect has been changed from “Increases physical damage dealt by 25%” to “Increases damage dealt by 25%.”

The duration has been reduced from 25 to 20 seconds. Riot Blade Potency has been reduced from 170 to 120.

Combo potency has been reduced from 300 to 280. Iron Will Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds. Sheltron The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Prominence The amount of MP recovered has been increased.

The combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” has been added. Goring Blade The effects of this action have been revamped.

Goring Blade now functions as follows:

Delivers an attack with a potency of 700.

This weaponskill does not share a recast timer with any other actions.

Recast time has been increased from 2.5 to 60 seconds. Divine Veil The effect has been changed from “Upon HP recovery via healing magic cast by self or a party member, a protective barrier is cast on all party members within a radius of 15 yalms” to “Creates a barrier around self and all party members near you.” Royal Authority Potency has been reduced from 130 to 120.

Combo potency has been reduced from 420 to 380.

The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Holy Spirit Potency has been increased from 300 to 350.

Requiescat potency has been increased from 600 to 650.

Potency is increased to 450 while under the effect of Divine Might.

The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Requiescat Potency has been reduced from 400 to 300.

Maximum stacks of Requiescat have been reduced from 5 to 4.

The Requiescat effect has been changed from “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit and Holy Circle and spells will require no cast time” to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time.”

The additional effect “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” has been changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready.” Holy Circle Potency has been reduced from 130 to 100.

Potency is increased to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might.

The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Atonement Potency has been reduced from 420 to 380. Confiteor Potency has been reduced from 1,000 to 400.

Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.

Potency will be reduced 50% for the second and all remaining enemies.

Effect of Requiescat no longer ends upon execution.

Requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Requiescat” to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready.” Holy Sheltron The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks.” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Expiacion Potency has been increased from 420 to 450.

Reduced potency for the second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%. Blade of Faith MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 480 to 200.

Potency is increased to 700 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Truth MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 560 to 300.

Potency is increased to 800 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Valor MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 620 to 400.

Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.

The combo bonus “Damage over time” has been removed. Divine Magic Mastery The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Prominence Now acquired at level 72 (previously level 66).

The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Divine Veil The healing effect of Divine Veil now applies upon execution rather than when the barrier is applied to targets.

Marauder / Warrior

Action Adjustment Defiance Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds. Shake It Off Barrier effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds.

The additional effect “Gradually restores HP” has been added with a cure potency of 100.

Dark Knight

Action Adjustment Grit Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Royal Guard Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Monk

Action Adjustment Riddle of Earth Recast time has been increased from 30 to 120 seconds.

The effect “Grants 3 stacks of Riddle of Earth, each stack reducing damage taken by 20%.” has been changed to “Reduces damage taken by 20%.”

Action charges have been removed.

The additional effect “Grants Earth’s Reply upon taking damage” has been added, gradually restoring HP with a cure potency of 100.

Lancer / Dragoon

Action Adjustment Life Surge Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.

Bard

Action Adjustment Nature’s Minne Recast time has been increased from 90 to 120 seconds.

The effect has been changed from “Increases HP recovery via healing actions for a party member or self by 20%” to “Increases HP recovery via healing actions by 15% for self and nearby party members.”

Machinist

Action Adjustment Gauss Round Potency has been increased from 120 to 130. Hypercharge Now grants 5 stacks of Overheated.

Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Wildfire The effect of Wildfire can now be stacked a maximum of 6 times. Ricochet Potency has been increased from 120 to 130. Heated Slug Shot Combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300. Heated Clean Shot Combo potency has been increased from 360 to 380. Marksman’s Mastery The increase of potency for Heated Clean Shot has been changed from 110 to 120.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Curing Waltz Can now be executed while dancing. Shield Samba Can now be executed while dancing.

White Mage

Action Adjustment Assize Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.

Sage

Action Adjustment Phlegma Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds. Phlegma II Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds. Phlegma III Recast time has been reduced from 45 to 40 seconds. Addersting Stacks of Addersting are now also granted when the barrier granted by Eukrasian Prognosis to self is completely depleted.

New actions and traits have been added.

Gladiator / Paladin

Name / Acquired Level Description Release Iron Will

(Level 10) Cancels the effect of Iron Will. Bulwark

(Level 52) Block incoming attacks for 10 seconds. Enhanced Requiescat

(Level 80) Grants the effect of Confiteor Ready.

Marauder / Warrior

Name / Acquired Level Description Release Defiance

(Level 10) Cancels the effect of Defiance.

Dark Knight

Name / Acquired Level Description Release Grit

(Level 10) Cancels the effect of Grit.

Gunbreaker

Name / Acquired Level Description Release Royal Guard

(Level 10) Cancels the effect of Royal Guard.

Machinist

Name / Acquired Level Description Dismantle

(Level 62) Lowers target’s damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.

Miscellaneous adjustments to action, trait, and status effect descriptions have been made.

* No changes have been made to their effects.

Icons indicating physical, magic, and unique damage will now be displayed in the battle log.

Time remaining for enhancing and enfeebling effects will now be displayed on the party list.

This option can be enabled or disabled via the Party List tab under UI settings in the Character Configuration menu, and is also applicable in PvP areas.

* Please be advised that enabling this setting may place more stress on your system. If you experience any hindrance to gameplay, please consider disabling this option.

Text color for the recast timer in the middle of action icons when enlarged has been adjusted for certain actions.

A new dungeon, Lapis Manalis, has been added.

Players may enter the dungeon with Trust or Duty Support NPCs.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 590 or above Party Size Four players Time Limit 90 minutes

Requirements

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

A new trial has been added.

???

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 595 or above Party Size Eight players Time Limit 60 minutes

Requirements

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 90 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”

???

??? can only be accessed via the Raid Finder.

* Item level restrictions and role requirements do not apply when registering as a full party.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 610 or above Party Size Eight players Time Limit 60 minutes

Requirements

After completing the main scenario quest ???, speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X:12.7 Y:14.2) as a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic.

Item Exchange

The totem received upon completing this trial can be exchanged for rewards by speaking with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).

Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

Following the release of Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal), Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) is no longer accessible.

* Different unreal trials will be available in each major patch.

Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal) can only be accessed via the Raid Finder. Players must first complete Containment Bay P1T6 before challenging Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal).

* Item level restrictions and role requirements do not apply when registering as a full party.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 560 or above Item Level Requirement 565 Party Size Eight players Time Limit 60 minutes

Requirements

Fantastic Mr. Faux Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Idyllshire (X:7.0 Y:5.9) Painfully Ishgardian Man Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers” and the quest “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs.”

* This trial will be unlocked automatically for players who have completed the quest “Fantastic Mr. Faux.”

The drop rate for the Bluefeather Lynx Flute has been increased.

They can also be purchased in exchange for totems from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).

Item Obtained Item Required Bluefeather Lynx Flute Ultimatum Token x 99

The weekly restriction on rewards in Pandæmonium: Abyssos has been removed.

* This change does not apply to the Unsung Blade of Abyssos obtained in Abyssos: The Eighth Circle.

The number of Unsung Blades of Abyssos required to exchange for an Ultralight Tomestone has been reduced from 7 to 4.

Reaper and sage weapons are now available from coffers that appear after completing Omega: Alphascape (Savage).

The alliance raid dungeon Euphrosyne has been added.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Item Level Requirement Average item level 595 or above Party Size Eight players, or an alliance of 24 players Time Limit 120 minutes

Requirements

Return to the Phantom Realm Disciple of War or Magic level 90 Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1) Deryk Players must first complete the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer.”

Role Requirements

Parties matched automatically via the Duty Finder will comprise 1 tank, 2 healers, and 5 DPS. There are no role restrictions for preformed alliances.

Rewards

You can receive only one reward item per week for completing duties in Euphrosyne. In the event you are awarded an item from the loot list, you relinquish your right to vie for all remaining items regardless of whether you selected Need or Greed.

* Reward eligibility is reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (PST).

Each party in the alliance will receive its own treasure chest, the contents of which will be identical regardless of the route taken.

* Players cannot open a treasure chest belonging to another party.

Completion Reward

Upon completing Euphrosyne, players can also earn a separate reward once per week: two Cracked Anthoclusters and one Euphrosyne Coin. The Euphrosyne Coin can be exchanged with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0) for items used to enhance equipment purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality.

The following adjustments have been made to Aglaia:

Players will no longer be rewarded Cracked Anthoclusters upon completing Aglaia.

The following adjustments have been made to deep dungeons:

A “Next” button has been added to the Item Appraisal window, allowing players to more easily appraise additional items. The deep dungeon guide interface has been adjusted. Players can now view the deep dungeon guide via the Character Info window, even after entering the duty. Sustaining potion effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. (Only available for use in the Palace of the Dead.) Empyrean potion effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. (Only available for use in Heaven-on-High.)

The items required to enhance equipment purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality, Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine, can be purchased from the following vendors:

Vendor Item Required J’lakshai, Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2) Sacks of Nuts Wilmetta, Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4) Sacks of Nuts Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0) Aglaia Coin / Euphrosyne Coin

* Euphrosyne Coins are obtained upon completing the new alliance raid dungeon, Euphrosyne.

Upgrading Equipment

After acquiring the items to enhance your equipment from J’lakshai, Wilmetta, or Nesvaaz, speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) and exchange them for augmented gear of your choice.

The following duties have been added to the Raid Finder:

???

Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

The duty Storm’s Crown (Extreme) has been moved from the Raid Finder to the Duty Finder.

Players will now receive the power of the Echo in the event all party members are incapacitated during the following trials:

Storm’s Crown

Each time players restart the aforementioned trial, they will be granted a 10% Echo effect boost, which increases each restart up to a maximum of 50%. If a player restarts after battling for less than three minutes, they will not be granted this effect.

Storm’s Crown (Extreme)

Each time players restart the aforementioned trial, they will be granted a 5% Echo effect boost, which increases each restart up to a maximum of 25%. If a player restarts after battling for less than three minutes, they will not be granted this effect.

The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been increased.

The Echo will take effect upon commencing this duty, increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 20%.

* Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.

The duties listed within Duty Roulette: Expert have been changed.

Duties changed:

Before After Alzadaal’s Legacy

The Fell Court of Troia The Fell Court of Troia

Lapis Manalis

The required average item level to register for Duty Roulette: Expert has been increased from 575 to 590.

The following adjustments have been made to Duty Roulette: Level 90 Dungeons:

The duty Alzadaal’s Legacy has been added. The required average item level to register has been increased from 540 to 560.

??? has been added to Duty Roulette: Trials.

The duties listed within Duty Roulette: Mentor have been changed as follows:

New duties have been added.

Lapis Manalis

Euphrosyne

???

The required average item level to register for Duty Roulette: Mentor has been increased from 585 to 595.

??? has been added to the list of challenges in Stone, Sky, Sea.

Adjustments have been made to the following instanced dungeons:

The Great Gubal Library

The Byblos boss battle has been adjusted. The Everliving Bibliotaph boss battle has been adjusted.

The Aetherochemical Research Facility

The Regula van Hydrus boss battle has been adjusted. The Lahabrea and Igeyorhm boss battle has been adjusted. The Ascian prime boss battle has been adjusted.

The Antitower

The Ziggy boss battle has been adjusted. The Calcabrina boss battle has been adjusted.

Sohr Khai

The Chieftain Moglin boss battle has been adjusted. The Poqhiraj boss battle has been adjusted. The Hraesvelgr boss battle has been adjusted.

Xelphatol

The Nuzal Hueloc boss battle has been adjusted. The Dotoli Ciloc boss battle has been adjusted.

Baelsar’s Wall

The Griffin boss battle has been adjusted.

The display of target indicators for certain battle mechanics has been adjusted for the following duties:

The Aetherochemical Research Facility

Malikah’s Well

Paglth’an

Battle on the Big Bridge

The Final Steps of Faith

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage

Castrum Fluminis

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain

Kugane Ohashi

The Orbonne Monastery

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.

View the job guide.

Warrior

Action Adjustment Orogeny HP consumed when executed has been reduced from 20% to 10%.

Dark Knight

Action Adjustment Salt and Darkness Bind effect duration has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Gunbreaker

Action Adjustment Aurora Healing potency has been increased from 8,000 to 12,000.

Regen potency has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.

Ninja

Action Adjustment Shukuchi Recast time has been increased from 15 to 20 seconds. Seiton Tenchu Death Link duration has been reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Bard

Action Adjustment Final Fantasia Effect has been changed to apply to self and all party members within a radius of 30 yalms, instead of applying Heroes’ Fantasia to nearby party members.

Astrologian

Action Adjustment The Arrow Effect duration has been increased from 10 to 15 seconds. Celestial River Limit gauge charge time has been reduced from 120 to 105 seconds.

Limit gauge charge time will now be included in limit break help text.

Actions that increase movement speed will now include the rate of increase in their help text.

Players will no longer be able to register for multiple duties simultaneously when registering for a PvP duty via the Duty Finder.

Series 2 will end and Series 3 will begin.

Series 3 will be held from Patch 6.3 to the release of Patch 6.4, during which time you can earn Series EXP and increase your Series level by participating in any PvP duty. Increasing your Series level will unlock various Series rewards.

* Please note that rewards from Series 2 can only be claimed until the end of Series 3. To claim rewards, select Series Malmstones from the PvP Profile window, then select Previous Series.

Crystalline Conflict

A new arena, the Clockwork Castletown, has been added.

Arena Events

Trick Floors

Standing upon a trick floor for too long will trigger a Tatami Twist, launching the unwitting loiterer into the air and inflicting damage.

Trick Doors

Players who approach these false gates will find themselves teleported instantly to another door, far away from their expected trajectory. Trick doors only operate in one direction, so attempting to return the way you came will prove fruitless.

Pneumatic Parade

Commencing after the match is well underway, the pneumatic parade triggers the appearance of certain events and NPCs.

Clockwork Yojimbo

The clockwork yojimbo travels a predetermined path through the arena and unleashes strong physical attacks upon arriving in the vicinity of the centerpoint, checkpoints, and goals.

Clockwork Onmyoji

The clockwork onmyoji travels a predetermined path through the arena and debilitates players with its gaze upon arriving in the vicinity of the centerpoint, checkpoints, and goals. Players who meet its gaze will be greatly shrunk in size, deal less damage, move slower, and take greater damage.

Piles of Gold

Kageyama will appear upon a stage outside the arena and shower combatants with coin. Players who get their hands on a pile of gold will have their limit gauge filled.

With the addition of the Clockwork Castletown, the following adjustments have been made to the arena rotation for casual/ranked matches.

Before After The Palaistra

The Volcanic Heart

Cloud Nine

(Cycle repeats) The Palaistra

The Volcanic Heart

The Clockwork Castletown

The Palaistra

Cloud Nine

The Clockwork Castletown

(Cycle repeats)

* Available arenas will rotate every 90 minutes (Earth time).

To facilitate easier acquisition, medicine kits and bomb cores will be obtainable from a greater distance.

One Player per Job settings will no longer apply to spectators of custom matches.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to custom matches:

A button allowing players to register for a rematch will be added to the match results screen. All combatants must agree to a rematch, and no more than five consecutive matches can be held in this manner.

* Spectators are not counted when voting to rematch.

Player tiers will no longer be displayed with portraits or match results.

Season 4 will end and Season 5 will begin.

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in the Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Learn more about rewards.

* Tier rewards for Season 4 must be claimed before the end of Season 5.

Players will begin Season 5 five risers lower than the rank at which they finished Season 4. Rising Stars will be reset to zero.

The number of the current season will now be displayed in the following windows:

PvP Profile

Duty Finder

New items have been added.

* Items added in Patch 6.3 will be listed at a later date.

New recipes have been added.

* Recipes added in Patch 6.3 will be listed at a later date.

The following items can now be equipped regardless of gender:

Valentione Apron Valentione Trousers Valentione Apron Dress Valentione Skirt Royal Seneschal’s Chapeau Royal Seneschal’s Coat Royal Seneschal’s Fingerless Gloves Royal Seneschal’s Breeches Royal Seneschal’s Boots Songbird Boots Songbird Hat Songbird Jacket Songbird Gloves Songbird Skirt Valentione Rose Hat Valentione Rose Waistcoat Valentione Rose Gloves Valentione Rose Slacks Valentione Rose Shoes Valentione Rose Ribboned Hat Valentione Rose Dress Valentione Rose Ribboned Gloves Valentione Rose Tights Valentione Rose Heels Valentione Forget-me-not Hat Valentione Forget-me-not Waistcoat Valentione Forget-me-not Gloves Valentione Forget-me-not Slacks Valentione Forget-me-not Shoes Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Hat Valentione Forget-me-not Dress Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Gloves Valentione Forget-me-not Tights Valentione Forget-me-not Heels Valentione Acacia Hat Valentione Acacia Waistcoat Valentione Acacia Gloves Valentione Acacia Slacks Valentione Acacia Shoes Valentione Acacia Ribboned Hat Valentione Acacia Dress Valentione Acacia Ribboned Gloves Valentione Acacia Tights Valentione Acacia Heels Bergsteiger’s Hat Bergsteiger’s Jacket Bergsteiger’s Halfgloves Bergsteiger’s Halfslops Bergsteiger’s Boots Dirndl’s Hat Dirndl’s Bodice Dirndl’s Wrist Torque Dirndl’s Long Skirt Dirndl’s Pumps



The following item names have been changed:

Before After Gentleman’s Valentione Rose Chest Dashing Valentione Rose Chest Gentleman’s Valentione Acacia Chest Dashing Valentione Acacia Chest Gentleman’s Valentione Forget-me-not Chest Dashing Valentione Forget-me-not Chest Lady’s Valentione Rose Chest Prim Valentione Rose Chest Lady’s Valentione Acacia Chest Prim Valentione Acacia Chest Lady’s Valentione Forget-me-not Chest Prim Valentione Forget-me-not Chest

Opening coffers that have been signed will now transfer said signature to all items within.

This change applies to crafted sets of paladin arms such as Shinryu’s Ephemeral Paladin Arms and the Fae’s Crown Paladin Arms.

* Only items used in Patch 6.3 and beyond will be affected. Signatures will not retroactively transfer to previously opened coffers or unpacked sets of paladin arms.

The following items are now dyeable:

Chocobo Mask

Chocobo Suit

Racing Chocobo Mask

Fat Chocobo Head

The following additions have been made to glamour dressers:

Items may now be filtered by level, gender, or keyword.

Items may be sorted by item level per category. An item search function has been added.

Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.

The option to display only recently added items has been added to scrip exchanges and Sundry Splendors.

Select “Show only recently added items.” in the shop window to apply this filter.

Crafted item level 610 equipment can now be exchanged for upgraded item level 620 equipment.

Vendor and Items Required

Vendor Item Required Radz-at-Han (X:10.8 Y:9.9) – Rashti Hannish Certificate of Grade 2 Import/Dharmic Rain

Acquiring Upgraded Gear

Confirm the requisite number of Hannish certificates of grade 2 import and bottles of dharmic rain for your desired gear by speaking with Rashti in Radz-at-Han.

Hannish certificates of grade 2 import can be received from Rashti in exchange for item level 610 equipment.

Dharmic rain can also be received from Rashti in exchange for Allagan tomestones of astronomy.

After acquiring the requisite number of Hannish certificates of grade 2 import and bottles of dharmic rain, speak with Rashti and exchange them for your desired gear.

NPC vendors that deal in items obtained from Extreme trials will now appear according to player progression.

New items have been added to the inventory of Calamity salvagers.

Players can now speak with Anden to complete custom deliveries.

By completing these custom deliveries, players can receive gil, experience points, crafters’ scrips, or gatherers’ scrips.

* A total of 12 custom deliveries can be made each week.

Requirements

That’s So Anden Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80 The Crystarium (X:9.3 Y:11.3) Supplicant Sheep Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and the quest “Go West, Craftsman.”

The following additions and adjustments have been made to custom deliveries:

The requirement for bonus deliverables unlocked at maximum satisfaction has been adjusted. In the event that maximum satisfaction has been achieved with all custom delivery NPCs, bonus deliverables for each category (crafted items, gathered items, and fish) are guaranteed to appear for two or more NPCs. The “Display Location” subcommand has been added to deliverable fish. Choosing this subcommand will bring up the map of the relevant fishing hole. Information regarding preferred bait has been added to the dialogue option “Procuring collectables.”

The names of certain categories under “Special Recipes” in the Crafting Log have been adjusted.

Before After Story Class Ishgard Restoration Side Story

The animation for Trained Finesse has been changed.

The following actions have been reclassified as gatherer role actions and may be used by all gathering classes once learned:

Miner

Prospect

Lay of the Land

Lay of the Land II

Truth of Mountains

Botanist

Triangulate

Arbor Call

Arbor Call II

Truth of Forests

Fisher

Fathom

Shark Eye

Shark Eye II

Truth of Oceans

While the classification of these actions has been changed, functionality and hotbar placement will remain unaffected.

* Actions have neither been added nor removed.

The category “Ishgard Restoration” in the Gathering Log has been changed to “Sidequests.”

New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

Miners and botanists will be unable to attempt to obtain items with a gathering rate of 0%.

Gathering attempt and integrity bonuses have been added to certain legendary nodes.

Collectability values will now be displayed for reference when gathering.

These values may prove useful to reference when procuring collectables for appraisers or custom delivery NPCs, or when attempting to gain items other than crystals from aetherial reduction.

New fish have been added.

New teeming waters have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Fish Guide:

The number of fish displayed per page has been increased from 25 to 100. Entries will now display prime locations. Fishing/spearfishing locations not yet unlocked will appear as “???,” as will the prime locations for certain fish that have yet to be caught. Entries for fish that have been caught before will now display their preferred bait. * Preferred bait for big fish, living legends, and fish obtainable via ocean fishing will appear as “???” regardless. Entries for fish that have been caught via spearfishing will now display their silhouette size (small, medium, or large). Weather restrictions, time restrictions, and special conditions will be displayed under “Additional Information.” Required regional folklore and collectability details will also appear in this category. A text search feature has been added. Filters have been added.

Total successful fishing endeavors and fish caught will now be displayed in Records. Records for spearfishing can now be sorted by region via a pulldown menu. Regions unavailable for spearfishing at current level will not display.

The level cap for desynthesis has been increased from 610 to 620.

New mounts have been added.

New chocobo barding has been added.

New minions have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to fashion accessories:

New fashion accessories have been added.

Umbrella-style accessories can now be used automatically depending on location and weather conditions. Set a preferred umbrella for automatic use via the “Enable Auto-umbrella” subcommand in the Fashion Accessories window.

Applicable Areas

Large settlements

Residential districts

The Firmament

Island sanctuaries

It is now possible to converse with NPCs, craft, or engage in other activities while using a fashion accessory. * Accessories will not be displayed during certain activities, but will automatically be displayed once more upon the completing the activity.

When using the Data Center Travel system, if you are still in another data center after 30 days, you will automatically be returned to your Home World the next time you log in.

* Depending on the timing of your last logout, you may be returned after more than 30 days have passed.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to retainers:

“Cast glamour.” and “Dye items.” options have been added to the retainer menu. These options can be applied to items equipped by the summoned retainer or held in their inventory. * Player characters must have the appropriate glamour prisms/dispellers or dyes in their inventory to use these options. The “Try On Retainer” subcommand has been added to items. This will display the selected gear on the currently summoned retainer. The “Entrust Duplicates” function has been added. The Entrust Duplicates button will automatically search for items in your inventory that can be stacked with those already in your retainer’s possession. Applicable items will be listed in a confirmation window, from which you can then deselect those items you do not wish to move at this time and entrust the remainder in bulk.

* Elemental shards/crystals/clusters are not included in duplicate searches.

A specific error message will now be displayed when failing to withdraw a unique item due to the same item being present in the player character’s inventory. New items can now be obtained from quick exploration ventures. New retainer exploration ventures have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to achievements and titles:

New achievements and titles have been added. Certain achievements previously included in the general “Quests” category have been moved to the new “Main Scenario” and “Job/Role Quests” categories. Certain duties will now count toward the completion of achievements. Furthermore, Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) is no longer required.

Achievement Duty A Tankless Job I (Paladin)

A Tankless Job II (Paladin)

But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Paladin)

A Tankless Job I (Warrior)

A Tankless Job II (Warrior)

But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Warrior)

A Tankless Job I (Dark Knight)

A Tankless Job II (Dark Knight)

But Somebody’s Gotta Do It (Dark Knight) Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

???

* Trial released in Patch 6.3. Tank You, Paladin I

Tank You, Paladin II

Tank You, Paladin III

Tank You, Paladin IV

Tank You, Paladin V

Tank You, Warrior I

Tank You, Warrior II

Tank You, Warrior III

Tank You, Warrior IV

Tank You, Warrior V

Tank You, Dark Knight I

Tank You, Dark Knight II

Tank You, Dark Knight III

Tank You, Dark Knight IV

Tank You, Dark Knight V

Tank You, Gunbreaker I

Tank You, Gunbreaker II

Tank You, Gunbreaker III

Tank You, Gunbreaker IV

Tank You, Gunbreaker V Lapis Manalis

Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

Euphrosyne

???

* Trial released in Patch 6.3.

The Aethernet map will now display when accessing an Aethernet shard in the Firmament.

In order to prevent server congestion immediately after the release of Patch 6.3, we will be implementing multiple field instances for Garlemald.

* We will monitor server activity and remove this feature when congestion is determined to no longer be an issue.

* Specific instances can be selected when entering from a neighboring area or teleporting via aetheryte.

The division of Ultima Thule into multiple instances, added to alleviate congestion in Patch 6.25, will be removed.

Alliances formed via Party Finder will now be able to use party chat before entering duty.

New dungeons are available for Explorer Mode.

Available Duties

Sastasha The Tam-Tara Deepcroft Copperbell Mines Halatali The Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak Haukke Manor Brayflox’s Longstop The Sunken Temple of Qarn Cutter’s Cry The Stone Vigil Dzemael Darkhold The Aurum Vale The Wanderer’s Palace Castrum Meridianum The Praetorium Amdapor Keep Lapis Manalis



The duties that can be recorded have changed.

Before After The Mothercrystal

Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)

Aglaia The Mothercrystal

Aglaia

Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage)

The following changes have been made to group pose:

New stickers have been added. New frames have been added. Specific RGB values (0 – 255) can now be adjusted using the sliders in Lighting Settings. Data center name will now also be displayed when Display Home World is selected in Sticker Mode.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to adventurer plates:

New accents have been added. Additional playstyle options have been added.