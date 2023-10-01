Square Enix Announces Release Date for Final Fantasy 14 Open Beta on Xbox Series

Square Enix has revealed that the highly anticipated open beta for Final Fantasy 14 will be available on the Xbox Series consoles starting in October 2023. This news was officially announced on July 28, 2023, and came with a wealth of new information about the game on the official website.

Key Updates and Release Schedule

As part of the announcement, Square Enix also provided details about the upcoming update 6.5 for Final Fantasy 14. This update will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to launch on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Players can expect the second half of the update to arrive in January 2024.

Final Fantasy 14 Open Beta for Xbox Series

The open beta for Final Fantasy 14 on the Xbox Series consoles is a highly anticipated event. Fans will finally get the chance to experience the game on Microsoft’s newest gaming platform. More information about the open beta is yet to be revealed, but fans can look forward to diving into the world of Final Fantasy 14 on their Xbox Series consoles.

Other Square Enix Updates

Aside from the Final Fantasy 14 news, there have been additional announcements from Square Enix. One notable update is the confirmation of Octopath Traveler 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass. Fans of the franchise can anticipate more exciting games coming to the platform in the near future.