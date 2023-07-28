FIFA 23 now available on Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming

FIFA 23 on Xbox Game Pass is now even more accessible. As of yesterday, you can hit the field with the latest soccer simulation from EA Sports without having to install it on a console or PC.

As you may remember, FIFA 23 has been available in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog since May, taking advantage of its inclusion in the EA Play library. Now, however, the cloud version has arrived, allowing members of the highest level of Microsoft’s subscription service to play remotely at any time.

What is cloud gaming?

Cloud gaming allows access to FIFA 23 and many other games from smartphones, tablets, PCs, and televisions, as long as you have a controller. Touch screen controls, like those found in other games, are not available.

FIFA 23 update

It is worth mentioning that FIFA 23 now includes the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which was released with an update on June 27.

