Feral Interactive Announces Company of Heroes Collection for Switching On
Fall Release for Company of Heroes Collection
Feral Interactive announces the Company of Heroes collection for switching on. In addition to the main game, it offers the “Opposed Fronts” and “Tales of Valor” expansions.
The Company of Heroes collection appears in the fall.
