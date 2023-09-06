Feral Interactive Announces Company of Heroes Collection for Switching On

Fall Release for Company of Heroes Collection Feral Interactive announces the Company of Heroes collection for switching on. In addition to the main game, it offers the “Opposed Fronts” and “Tales of Valor” expansions. The Company of Heroes collection appears in the fall.

