Every three weeks, MiHoYo releases a new round of featured Warp Banners for Honkai Star Rail. Two Warp Banners run side by side at any one time. One featured Warp Banner showcases a playable character, and the other offers that character’s corresponding Light Cone.

Overview

Pity Counter

Each banner provides the player with a Pity 5-star after 90 pulls. A 5-star unit can still be pulled before the 90-pull Pity, but a 5-star unit is guaranteed at 90 pulls. If a 5-star unit is pulled before the 90-pull Pity, then the counter to reach the guaranteed Pity pull resets to zero.

Featured Character

For the featured character banners, the first 5-star unit has a 50% chance to be the featured character. If the featured character is not the first pulled unit, then the next 5-star unit is guaranteed to be the featured character.

Nessum Dorma

Runtime August 9, 2023, through August 30, 2023

Kafka (5 Star), Luca (4 Star), Sampo (4 Star), Serval (4 Star)

Brilliant Fixation – Kafka

Runtime August 9, 2023, through August 30, 2023

Patience Is All You Need (5 Star), Resolution Shines as Beads of Sweat (4 Star), Eyes of The Prey (4 Star), The Birth of The Self (4 Star)

Stellar Warp

Permanent Banner

All 5-star characters and Light Cones that are not featured in their own banners can be obtained from the Stellar Warp permanent banner. All 4-star units can also come from this banner.

For new players, one 5-star character can be chosen after you pull 300 times on that banner. This can only occur one time after the first 300 pulls. Considering that this banner has its own Pity counter of 90, each player will have pulled at least three 5-star units before pulling 300 times.