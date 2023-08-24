





Fatshark Announces Release Date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fatshark Announces Release Date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fatshark, the developer behind Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, has revealed the game’s official release date during Gamescom 2023. Fans can expect to get their hands on the highly anticipated title starting October 4, 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Availability

Exciting news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on the service from day one. This means that Microsoft’s service subscribers can enjoy the game for free.

Expanding to Xbox Series X and Series S

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which had previously been available on PC in Early Access, is now set to launch on Xbox Series X and Series S. Fans of the co-op formula seen in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will surely be pleased.

The Xbox Series X version of the game will include all the updates and improvements that have already been made for the PC game. This ensures that players will have a smooth, enjoyable experience from the very beginning.

Exciting New Talent Tree System

In addition to the release date news, it is highly likely that the PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will leave Early Access on October 4th. The update will introduce a talent tree system that enhances the gameplay experience.

Each character will now have access to a talent tree with three distinct skill paths, giving players the opportunity to further customize their abilities and playstyle.

Stay Updated with Gamescom 2023

For all the latest announcements and trailers from Gamescom 2023 Future Games Show, make sure to stay tuned and follow the event closely.



