Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force Release New Trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have unveiled the second official trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant. This action game features “Rogue Servants,” and we have all the exciting details below.

Characters

Rogue Saber (voiced by Tooru Sakurai)

A Rogue Servant of the Saber class. He rides a gray horse and wields an odachi. His mission is to destroy the enemy he refers to as a “demon.”

Rogue Archer (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki)

A Rogue Servant of the Archer class, also known as Arjuna. He is a white-robed warrior armed with a bow engulfed in blue flames. Arjuna is known for his honesty, politeness, and honorable behavior.

Rogue Lancer (voiced by Nobutoshi Canna)

A Rogue Servant of the Lancer class, named Cu Chulainn. He holds his crimson spear as an extension of himself and is constantly seeking worthy opponents.

Rogue Rider (voiced by Chiwa Saito)

A Rogue Servant of the Rider class, known as Tamamo Aria. Her captivating appearance and otherworldly speech make her immensely popular among men.

Rogue Caster (voiced by ???)

Information about Rogue Caster is yet to be released.

Rogue Assassin (voiced by ???)

Details about Rogue Assassin are currently unknown.

Rogue Berserker (voiced by Daisuke Endou)

A Rogue Servant of the Berserker class, he is a long-haired fighter with a muscular build. As a Berserker, he has lost his sense of reason and allies with Takao Dayu for unknown reasons.

Game System

Rogue Servants

By forming bonds through the Waxing Moon Ritual, players can borrow the power of Rogue Servants. These powerful allies can help overpower enemies with their unmatched strength.

Various Encounters

While exploring the town of Edo, players may encounter Rogue Servants. Interacting and forming bonds with them will create reliable allies who will support Iori and his companions with their tremendous strength.

The Struggle for Holy Ground

Take control of interconnected holy grounds, expand your influence, and seize your enemies’ territories. Rogue Servants will assist you in this epic struggle.

Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 28 in Japan and September 29 worldwide.

Watch the Trailer:

Click here to watch the second official trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant.

View Screenshots:

Check out the latest screenshots at the official gallery.

