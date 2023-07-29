Fate/Samurai Remnant Gameplay and New Characters Revealed

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force debuted seven minutes of gameplay for Fate/Samurai Remnant at Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2023. In addition, two new characters, Tamamo Aria and Cu Chulainn, were announced for the game.

First, here are the newly confirmed characters:

Tamamo Aria (Rider)

She captivates the men of the world with her lovely appearance, and in some way otherwordly speech and conduct.









Cu Chulainn (Lancer)

He treats his crimson spear, which is longer than his own body, as part of himself. He is combative and always looking for a worthy opponent.









Fate/Samurai Remnant is an upcoming game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam. It will be released on September 28 in Japan and September 29 worldwide.

Watch the gameplay footage below:

Gameplay