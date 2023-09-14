Fast Travel Games Announces Exciting Virtual Reality Game: Mannequin

Fast Travel Games has unveiled their highly anticipated asymmetric multiplayer hide-and-seek virtual reality game titled Mannequin. This thrilling game is set to be released in 2024 for PlayStation VR2, PC, and Quest, promising an immersive experience like no other.

Immerse yourself in an alternate reality where time has frozen, and contact with aliens has proven futile. In a bid to neutralize this otherworldly threat once and for all, Special Agents have been deployed.

These aliens, known as “Mannequins” by humans, serve as the center of attention in Mannequin. This game offers an exciting asymmetric multiplayer experience, allowing up to 5 players to engage in suspenseful hide-and-seek gameplay. Prepare for social deduction, adrenaline-pumping action, and intense suspense as you embark on this extraordinary adventure.

Key Features of Mannequin

Pick Your Side An extraterrestrial presence has descended upon the world, causing time to come to a standstill. In each game, you can choose to play as either an alien Mannequin or a human Agent. With easy-to-understand mechanics, skill is measured by your ability to outsmart your opponents rather than sheer gunmanship.

Pose as a Human Mannequins have a unique combat approach, focusing on close-quarters combat and the ability to freeze threats by touch. Utilize your VR headset, controllers, and body movements to pose seamlessly in 3D space, allowing you to blend in among the time-frozen humans undetected.

Fight as an Agent Agents specialize in ranged combat, equipped with an EMP Gun to neutralize the alien Mannequins. Use the EMF Reader to detect threats and locate the Mannequins, while advantageously utilizing EMP Generators for recharging and gaining an upper hand in combat.

Social Encouragement Communication is key in this intense game, as voice chat allows teams to strategize and coordinate internally without the eavesdropping of the opposing team. Additionally, players can socialize, experiment with posing, and interact with other players in the lobby before and after matches.

Be sure to watch the captivating announcement trailer below to catch a glimpse of the thrilling gameplay that awaits you in Mannequin. You can also explore the first artworks at the gallery.

Announcement Trailer