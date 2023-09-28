Far Cry 7 to be Released in Fall 2025

According to a report on Insider Gaming, Far Cry 7 is set to be released in Fall 2025. The game is being developed at Ubisoft Montreal on the Snowdrop engine and is currently known as Project Blackbird.

Rescue Your Kidnapped Family

Sources close to the site have revealed that Far Cry 7 will feature a non-linear narrative. In the game, you will play as a character who is trying to rescue their kidnapped family. The task must be completed within a specific time frame of 72 hours (24 hours in real-time). The kidnappers are known as the Sons of Truth.

Rescue Your Family in Any Order

One interesting aspect of the game is that you can rescue your family members in any order. The campaign is non-linear, meaning you have the freedom to choose your own path. However, be careful as some family members can be killed outright. In order to achieve 100% completion, you must rescue all of your family members and defeat the Sons of Truth.

Far Cry 7 includes an interrogation mechanic to help you gather information, but be aware that it doesn’t guarantee the information you need will be obtained.

Previous Reports Debunked

Previous reports stating that Far Cry 7 would be called Far Cry: Rise and take place on a fictional tropical island have been deemed ‘entirely inaccurate’. It’s advised not to place too much faith in what you may have heard previously.

Other Far Cry Projects in the Works

It’s worth mentioning that Ubisoft is also working on another Far Cry game called Project Maverick, which will focus on multiplayer gameplay.

[Source – Insider Gaming]