The Fantasian Mobile RPG Could Soon Be Coming to PC

The popular Fantasian mobile RPG, developed by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy series, is currently available on iOS. However, recent listings suggest that a PC version of the game may be on the horizon.

Sakaguchi, who left Square Enix in 2003 to establish his own studio Mistwalker, has since created several turn-based RPGs across different platforms. These include Blue Dragon on Xbox 360 in 2006, featuring designs by Akira Toriyama (the mangaka behind Dragon Ball), Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360 in 2008, and The Last Story on Wii in 2011. Most recently, Sakaguchi developed Fantasian for mobile devices in 2021. Considering his age, it is believed that this may be his final project, making the game highly anticipated.

The Return of a Legendary Duo

In addition to Sakaguchi, the game also features the renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu, known for his work on the Final Fantasy series. Fantasian stands out with its unique diorama system, which involves meticulously crafting and filming scenes in a three-dimensional, handcrafted manner to create stunning visual environments. You can witness this system in action through the captivating images above.

The game implements an innovative mechanic called “Dimengeon” to address certain issues commonly found in JRPGs. To prevent players from becoming frustrated by random encounters, Fantasian allows them to “store” these encounters and face them all at once at a time of their choosing. However, there is a limit to how many encounters can be stored, and once this limit is reached, players will be forced to confront these hordes of enemies.

According to SteamDB, a Steam version of Fantasian is currently in development, indicating its future availability on platforms other than mobile. The page mentions “FANTASIAN Playtest,” which was uploaded on July 19, 2023, and last updated on August 4. It is highly likely that the game will make its way to Steam, although the release date remains unknown.