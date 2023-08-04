Famitsu Reveals PS5 Surpasses Four Million Sales in Japan

Following the recent news that the PS5 has sold a staggering 40 million units worldwide, new data from Famitsu reveals that the console has also surpassed the four million mark in Japan.

According to Famitsu, the PS5 sold a total of 53,211 units between July 24 and July 30, 2023, allowing it to cross the four million sales milestone in Japan. Out of these sales, the disc model accounted for 3,495,327 units, while the digital-only edition reached 551,239 sales. Additionally, despite the PS5’s success, the PS4 still managed to sell 784 units in the same week.

The PS5 was initially released in November 2020 in major markets like the US and Europe, but faced stock shortages due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the availability of the console has significantly improved, and PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that the PS5 is now readily available worldwide.

Recent sales data reveals that the PS5 experienced a notable boost in the UK due to a temporary price reduction, while in the US, the PS5 ranked as the best-selling gaming system in June 2023 in terms of both unit and dollar sales.

[Source – Gematsu]