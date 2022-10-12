A new update has been released for F1 22 Update 1.12. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. F1 22 Update 1.12 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Patch 1.12 is available now for F1® 22 on all platforms. Check out what’s in this patch below:

F2™ 2022 season update has been added

McLaren ‘Future Mode’ livery now added in-game for a limited time

Fixed a game crash on Steam Deck before reaching the main menu

Parc Ferme rules aren’t applied to race after being in a qualifying session

Fixed an issue where ERS increase/decrease buttons were not working in Qualifying sessions

Fixed an issue where, under ‘Immersive’ Safety car, a player would be allowed to pass after briefly overtaking another driver illegally

Fixed an issue where the ‘Unsafe pit release’ option in Multiplayer would force cars to slow incorrectly while leaving the pit lane

Fixed an issue where cutting the final chicane at Japan doesn’t invalidate the next lap in Time Trial

Fixed an issue in Time Trial where ‘this and next lap invalidated’ penalty allowed next lap to be registered on leaderboards without penalty flag

Fixed an issue in Social Play where changing the setting in ‘Pit Stop Experience’ would only affect the session host

Fixed an issue where Heusinkveld pedals have a 50% brake deadzone

Fixed an issue where the wheel display on the Thrustmaster T248 was inactive

Fixed an issue where setting radio verbosity to ‘Critical’ or ‘Response Only’ makes victory radio calls not play

Fixed an issue where track surface can become very dark and flicker in spectate mode online following a DNF to player

Various Minor Fixes

General Stability Improvements

Source: F1 22