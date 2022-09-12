A new update has been released for F1 22 Update 1.10 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. F1 22 Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- China/Shanghai International Circuit has been added to Time Trial, Grand Prix, and Multiplayer modes
- Ferrari Special Edition liveries now added in-game for a limited time
- Improved AI racecraft logic and revised levels of aggression when attempting overtakes
- Fixed an issue where AI would drive excessively slowly and block the track on cooldown laps in qualifying
- Fixed an issue with inconsistent kerb impact behaviour across varying frame rates on PC
- Improved AI racecraft behaviour between turns 2 and 3 at Netherlands/Zandvoort
- Improved AI awareness and racecraft between Turn 9 and pit lane entry at Austria
- Fixed previously incorrect penalty logic on pitlane entry at France/Paul Ricard
- Fixed an issue where players can receive incorrect penalties at Turn 7 of Abu Dhabi/Yas Marina
- Flattened an incorrect bump in the track surface at Turn 3 at Azerbaijan/Baku
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, host migration when loading into a cross-play social lobby can lead to split lobbies
- Fixed an issue where positions in Practice and Qualifying are calculated incorrectly beyond three decimal places
- Fixed an issue where sponsors would not show on the My Team car when watching highlights in Theatre mode
- Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where images can become pixelated when using shutter speed adjustment
- Fixed an issue where a hole is present at the base of the Halo Column when turned off on the Mercedes and the Player Car
- Corrected Max Verstappen’s car number in Social Play, LAN and Featured Event sessions
- Grand Prix – Fixed an issue where Sprint races may not appear when choosing Authentic in the 2022 World Championship weekend structure
- Fixed an issue where focus statistic was too low for all drivers in My Team
- Fixed an issue where rev lights were not working on Logitech wheelbases
- Fixed an issue where telemetry information was missing for race strategy and free practice sessions
- Fixed an issue where some current F1 22 driver numbers can be selected for use with created driver
- Fixed an issue where ‘Custom Grid’ in Social Play did not alter players starting positions
- Fixed an issue where, in some instances, the game would crash for the player who first tries to load into created League event
- Resolved a graphical issue in menus when HDR is enabled
- UDP – Fixed an issue where pitch value is not working correctly on hills
- Revised messaging around progression of second driver statistics in My Team
- UDP – Fixed an issue where medium Traction Control was not outputting in online sessions
- General Stability Improvements
- Various minor fixes
Source: F1 22
