Exploring the Vast Universe of Starfield

Discovering the Journey Between Planets

Alana Pierce, an avid player, recently made an exciting discovery in the highly anticipated game Starfield. Unlike other games that rely on fast travel, in Starfield, players can travel from one planet to another simply by jumping aboard their spaceship.

Unveiling the Secrets of the Universe

During her gameplay, Alana Pierce, who is also the current writer of Sony Santa Monica Studio, decided to challenge herself by attempting to reach Pluto without using the recommended fast travel feature. With the spacecraft at maximum power, she embarked on a journey to another solar system within Starfield’s vast universe.

After seven hours of continuous travel, Alana was delighted to find the much-desired planet right in front of her. This lengthy journey also revealed another captivating feature of Starfield: the celestial bodies present in the game’s universe move in real time, giving the game a lifelike feel.

A Credible and Dynamic Universe

This discovery highlights Bethesda’s meticulous attention to detail in creating a truly credible universe in Starfield. Unlike most other games of its genre, the planets in Starfield are not permanently stationary. They have their own movements, providing players with a unique and immersive experience.

Limits of Exploration

It should be noted, however, that the planets and moons featured in Starfield are “intangible,” meaning direct landing is not possible. Players must rely on fast travel to reach their desired locations. This technical limitation does not diminish the overall immersive experience of the game.

