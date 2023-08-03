





Microsoft puts the throttle on Starfield, players are ready to take off with a ton of info

With just over a month left until the launch of Starfield, Xbox and PC players are eagerly preparing for one of the biggest space expeditions in years. Bethesda has planned a thematic festival in France to accompany the game’s release. Microsoft is leaving no stone unturned in generating excitement for its next big exclusive title. They have shared details about the game, including information about vessels, planets, role-playing elements, and a skill tree. However, Starfield will still hold many secrets for players to discover once it is released. In the meantime, we have compiled some interesting and fun information about Starfield to satisfy your curiosity before embarking on your space conquest.

Here are seven details to help you get to know Starfield better

Modders will be able to have a field day

Todd Howard mentioned some exciting details about Starfield during his appearance on the Kinda Funny Games podcast in June. Apart from revealing that only 10% of the planets in the game will be habitable, he also shared delightful news for modders. Starfield is being designed to be a paradise for modders, allowing them to transform the game and add new features. In fact, Starfield’s creators have made efforts to make modding more accessible, aiming to surpass the level of modding seen in Skyrim.

Pretty winks in Starfield

Starfield is expected to be packed with references and nods to other works. For example, one NPC in Starfield will be a reference to a character from The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion who was captivated by the player’s avatar. This NPC can be recruited to join the player’s crew and will provide compliments, comments, and even gifts throughout the adventure. Starfield will also feature other references from our contemporary world, such as a planet named after astronaut Mae Carol Jemison, the first black woman to travel to space in 1992.

Starfield lets you help your parents

During a glimpse into the Starfield universe, it was revealed that players will have the opportunity to send a small percentage of their in-game fortune (2%) to their in-game parents. This implies that the player’s parents are alive within the game and can be visited.

Starfield’s story will expand with DLC

Given the vast scale of Starfield, including exploration, the main plot, and ancillary activities, players can expect an immersive experience. Additionally, Bethesda has plans to release DLC that will introduce additional narrative content. The first expansion, titled “Shattered Space,” has already been announced and will be part of the Premium digital edition of the game.

Planets could be home to multiple biomes

During the Starfield presentation, it was revealed that certain creatures could be found in different locations on a planet, suggesting the presence of multiple biomes. This means that a single planet might have diverse terrain such as mountains, marshes, and savannahs.

Our planet Earth would be unrecognizable in Starfield

Observant players noticed an intriguing detail during the Starfield presentation: planet Earth appeared yellowish instead of its familiar blue color. This suggests that a disaster has made Earth desert and uninhabitable within the game’s universe. Numerous textual hints and a visual clue, an arch buried in a sand mountain resembling the Arch of St. Louis in Missouri, support this theory.

Drop your suit and immerse yourself completely on the planets

Starfield’s expansive space exploration will allow players to visit various colonies. During the presentation, it was shown that players have the option to abandon their space suits and wear regular outfits, as demonstrated by a character dressed as a cowboy in Akila City.



