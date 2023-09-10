Adventurers of Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate III: A Captivating RPG Adventure

Baldur’s Gate III has been available on PC since August 3rd and recently released on Playstation 5. The game, developed by Larian Studios, has been captivating players worldwide as they embark on their adventure in the mystical land of Faerûn. The game has quickly become a fan favorite and has recently entered the Top 10 list of the best games of all time according to Metacritic.

Baldur’s Gate III is a true masterpiece that invites players to explore and embark on an exciting adventure. Whether you choose to play alone or with friends, the game provides a thrilling experience that will keep you engaged for hours. If you decide to venture solo, you can always rely on your colorful companions who are a compelling reason to dive into Baldur’s Gate III.

The companions in BG3 are at the heart of the experience, serving as friends, confidants, and even lovers. Each of these characters has their own unique story that unfolds throughout the different acts of the game. These quests are not just side missions, but captivating tales that provide immense pleasure to the player and reveal the depth and complexity of each character.

The game’s success can largely be attributed to the captivating storyline and the intriguing personalities of the companions. However, among this cast, Minthara was probably not the most interesting person to follow. The developers at Larian Studios have addressed this issue and made changes to enhance the game’s experience.

Larian expands Minthara’s character

As you progress through the game, you will encounter Minthara, a drow paladin who is not exactly the most beloved member of the group. This is due to the moral choices that come with recruiting her, as she asks you to embark on a path that is dark and bloody, with significant consequences. If you are drawn to the dark side and are not concerned about the consequences, you may find yourself conversing with Minthara by the campfire, if you haven’t already.

If you choose to delve deeper, you can engage in a romantic relationship with Minthara, although it has been a challenging task since the game’s launch. Many bugs surrounding her character made your attempts at seduction difficult, with dialogues often missing. However, Larian Studios has addressed this issue with the hotfix 5, deployed on September 5th.

According to the studio, you can now romance the drow character until the final moments of the game. Starting from Act III, you will have access to new dialogues that allow you to deepen your relationship. However, be cautious, as your other companions may disapprove of your dark love affair. Larian specifies that other characters can now react to your romance and express their negative opinions about your dark romance. Lastly, if you commit to Minthara, don’t stray elsewhere. The drow does not share.