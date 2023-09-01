Open-world deckbuilder life simulation game Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island is an open-world deckbuilder with over 120 islands to explore, spirits to tame, items to craft, and secrets to discover! Spend a year away from home on an island in the sky! Following your village’s tradition for Alchemy training, you’ve moved to an island in the sky to spend a year away from home. Armed with simple tools, Alchemical recipes, and the ability to tame nature spirits, you set out to start your new life. Make new friends, explore the world, and build a home for yourself in a land stifled by wild spirits and dark forces.

Key Features

Explore Travel by balloon, broom, or glider through unique biomes to reach the outer edges of the world. Tame and befriend wild spirits to fight alongside you. Discover and explore dungeons to earn upgrades, collect coot and uncover secrets. Craft dozens of items and vehicles to customize your home and access the most distant edges of the world.

Settle In Meet the locals, become a member of the community and, just maybe, fall in love. Set up your new home on any of the 100+ islands in your procedurally generated world.

Thrive Turn overgrown islands into thriving farms. Grow crops and flowers to brew potions with magical effects. Keep spirits on your farm to produce valuable resources.



Open-world deckbuilder life simulation game Moonstone Island will launch for PC via Steam on September 20 for $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.50, followed by Switch at a later date, publisher Raw Fury and developer Studio Supersoft announced. It will be available at a 15 percent-off launch discount price for a limited time.

Watch a new trailer below.

Release Date Trailer