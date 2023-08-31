Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer DON’T NOD introduce Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gameplay trailer

Get ready for an action-packed ghost-hunting experience with the newly released 15-minute gameplay trailer of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Here is an overview of the game:

Step into the shoes of experienced spirit hunters, Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, in a world haunted by the souls of the departed. As they embark on a mission to lift a malevolent curse, tragedy strikes, leaving Red alone and grieving for Antea. In their relentless pursuit to save her, they will navigate eerie landscapes and confront supernatural creatures. Along the way, they will encounter tormented characters and uncover ancient secrets. As a Banisher, you must make weighty decisions that shape the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants. Will you honor your oath or sacrifice the living to bring back your beloved?

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to release on November 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

Watch the extended gameplay trailer below: