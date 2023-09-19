Atari introduces us to Haunted House for all current systems. There’s also a trailer for the roguelite rebirth of the first survival horror game, and the press release includes the full informational drone:

Creepy to the core and full of unexpected ghoul charm Haunted house is inspired by some classics and incorporates modern elements to create a unique isometric 2D horror experience where stealth and precise strategy outsmart the wellworn jump scares.

Bee Haunted house Players take on the role of Lyn Graves, the niece of famed treasure hunter Zachary Graves. When Lyn learns of her uncle’s disappearance, she and her friends go to his villa to investigate further. Suddenly, Lyn’s friends also disappear into the shadows. Players must overcome moving walls, unpredictable enemy encounters, and all manner of creepy horrors to lead Lyn to her friends and stop the terrifying ectoplasms that have spread throughout the mansion. Should Lynn succumb to one of these dark spirits, she will find herself at the entrance to the Haunted House; but now with a completely new layout of the floors and newly formed opponents. This makes every attempt a unique experience.

The main features of Haunted House:

Thrill for all ages: The bizarre cartoon style only partially conceals the horrors in Haunted House! Walking the fine line between ‘dumb’ and ‘scary’, the game remains something for the whole family with its stealthoriented gameplay and simple combat sequences.

Unlockable characters: As Lyn explores the Haunted Mansion, she frees her captured friends, who are now available as playable characters to venture further into the villa. Each of these friends has different values. Depending on the character choice, a completely new experience is created.

Easter eggs from Atari: The game is packed with collectibles and story elements based on both the original Haunted House and other classics from Atari’s golden age.

Did we mention sneaking yet?: Because combat is not the focus, players must focus on stealth and overcome challenges as unseen as possible. They also have a large arsenal of traps and other items.

Haunted house was developed by Orbit Studio and published by Atari. The game will be released on October 12, 2023 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S