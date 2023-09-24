During its Tokyo Game Show 2023 stage event, LEVEL-5 presented an exciting 40-minute mission playthrough of the highly anticipated crime suspense RPG, DECAPOLICE. The showcase offered an in-depth look into the immersive world of the game, leaving fans eager for its release.

Set to debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2023, DECAPOLICE is poised to captivate players with its thrilling gameplay and compelling narrative. This upcoming release has generated significant buzz in the gaming community, as players are keen to experience the unpredictable twists and turns of the crime-ridden cityscape that the game promises to deliver.

For those who couldn’t attend the Tokyo Game Show event, don’t worry! You can catch all the excitement by watching the exclusive footage below. This 40-minute gameplay presentation showcases the game’s mechanics, graphics, and atmosphere, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage Show

(Footage from 7:35 to 46:55.)