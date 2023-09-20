PiXEL Announces Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo

PiXEL, a renowned game development studio, has recently unveiled their latest creation, Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo. Set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console, this action-packed driving game is based on the intriguing “Project Rabbie.” The project revolves around the fusion of cars and music, promising an innovative and immersive gameplay experience. Gamers in Japan can look forward to the launch of Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo in 2024.

A Thrilling Overview of Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo

Embark on an exciting adventure as you take control of the charming Sisters, Miu and Rinto Suzunone. Indulge in their unique driving styles as you navigate through each stage, carefully maneuvering your vehicle to achieve success. Miu, with her bright and energetic personality, loves to eat, while the quick-witted Rinto prefers to do things at her own pace. Prepare to be immersed in the captivating world of Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo! One of the highlights of the game is its boundless stages that stretch both horizontally and vertically, providing an immersive and dynamic environment. Additionally, with the assistance of the car spirits known as “Fairica,” players can tackle challenging situations and turn them into opportunities. Get ready for a thrilling neighborhood driving action experience like no other!

The Talented Development Staff

Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo is skillfully crafted by the talented team at PiXEL, renowned for delivering top-notch gaming experiences. Known for their work on popular titles such as Horgihugh and Friends and Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist, PiXEL never fails to captivate gamers with their creativity and innovation.

Leading the music production for Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo is the acclaimed Noriyuki Iwadare. With an impressive portfolio that includes masterpieces like Grandia and the Ace Attorney series, Iwadare’s musical expertise adds an extra layer of brilliance to the game. Prepare to be blown away by the orchestral arrangements and captivating live band performances that will accompany your thrilling driving adventure.

Be sure to check out the first screenshots of Futago Usagi no Gokinjo Turismo in our gallery, and stay tuned for more updates on this exciting game.

Screenshots





Previous

Next

document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(){

var slider = tns({

container: “#carousel_836643 .carousel__container”,

items: 1,

loop: false,

lazyload: true,

lazyloadSelector: “#carousel_836643 .carousel__item img”,

navContainer: “.carousel-nav_836643”,

controlsContainer: “.carousel-controls_836643”

});

var thumbnails = tns({

container: “.carousel-nav_836643”,

items: 5,

lazyload: false,

slideBy: 1,

nav: true,

controls: false,

loop: false,

navPosition: “bottom”

});

document.querySelector(“#carousel_836643 .carousel-controls__next”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“next”);};

document.querySelector(“#carousel_836643 .carousel-controls__prev”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“prev”);};

});