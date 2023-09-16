Introducing “Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord”

Digital Eclipse has made an exciting announcement for RPG fans, unveiling a full remake of the original game that started the beloved franchise, “Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord.” After two years in development, this highly anticipated game is now available in Early Access for PC via Steam and GOG, priced at $29.99.

Experience the Classic Remake

The team at Digital Eclipse has dedicated their efforts to faithfully recreating the magic of the original “Wizardry” game while enhancing it for modern gamers. Drawing inspiration from other RPG classics such as “Final Fantasy” and “Dragon Quest,” this full 3D remake brings new life to the first party-based RPG ever released.

What to Expect in Early Access

Although the game is still in its Early Access stage, players can dive into the entire core game experience. However, please note that there may be some bugs and a few visual elements are not entirely polished. The development team is actively working on additional environment and object textures, audio elements, and character animations to further enhance the game. This means that over time, more content and updated assets will be added, but there is a possibility that some elements may change or stop working during this process. For instance, save games may not be compatible with major updates.

A Sneak Peek at the Game

Here is a quick overview of “Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord” from the official store pages:

About Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is a full 3D remake of the first game in the legendary Wizardry series of RPGs. This game, known as the original inspiration for hits like “Final Fantasy” and “Dragon Quest,” has been faithfully preserved while receiving numerous upgrades to cater to modern RPG enthusiasts. Key Features Dungeon Crawling, Deluxe – Create your own party of adventurers and venture into the treacherous labyrinth, guided by the mad overlord Trebor. Your mission is to retrieve the stolen amulet from the evil wizard Werdna. Prepare for intense battles against challenging enemies, watch out for hidden traps, and delve deeper into the dungeon for the ultimate showdown with Werdna himself.

To get a glimpse of what “Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord” has to offer, check out the Early Access launch trailer below. You can also view the first screenshots in the gallery.

Early Access Launch Trailer