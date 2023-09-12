A demo for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is now available!

Experience a taste of the highly anticipated Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless with the new demo, available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in the west. Immerse yourself in the captivating gameplay and stunning visuals of this upcoming game.

One of the exciting features of the demo is the ability to transfer your saved data to the full game when it launches, making your progress in the demo count towards your overall gaming experience.

The release date for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is set for October 3 in North America, October 6 in Europe, and October 13 in Oceania. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Get a Sneak Peek with the Demo Trailer

To get a glimpse of the exciting gameplay and captivating storyline that awaits, check out the new demo trailer below. It will surely leave you eagerly anticipating the full release of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless.