Get Your Hands on the First-Ever Worldwide Playable Demo of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

About the Game

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a beautifully crafted and quintessentially Nordic adventure game. It immerses players in the vivid and beloved world of Moomin, created by the renowned Finnish author Tove Jansson. The game combines open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements to create a wholesome experience for all ages.

In this story-rich musical adventure, you play as Snufkin, a character tasked with restoring the valley and helping its quirky and memorable inhabitants. Unfortunately, hideous parks have popped up all over Moominvalley, destroying its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you’ll need to distract police officers, remove signs, and topple misplaced statues as you work towards your goal of restoring nature and the homes of the valley’s inhabitants. Can you put an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans?

Key Features

Embark on a cozy, story-rich adventure in a gorgeous storybook art style.

Outsmart the strict Park Keeper and eliminate his horrible parks with the help of your trusty harmonica, stealth, and the friends you’ll encounter along the way.

Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures that call Moominvalley their home.

Engage in narrative gameplay filled with charming stories and quests inspired by Tove Jansson’s work.

Explore the open world of Moominvalley, solving musical and environmental puzzles as you uncover the valley’s secrets.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Ros.

Excitingly, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is set to release for unspecified consoles and PC via Steam in the first quarter of 2024. Don’t miss out on this enchanting adventure that will captivate fans of Moomin and gaming enthusiasts alike!