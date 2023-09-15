Introduction

Square Enix has exciting news for PlayStation 5 players – a open beta test for the highly anticipated game, FOAMSTARS, will be held from September 29 to October 1. This over-the-top, chaotically foamy competitive shooter will be released early in 2024, and this beta test is a chance for players to experience the game before its official launch.

During the beta test, players will have the opportunity to download the “FOAMSTARS Open Beta Party” game software from the PlayStation Store and play it for free on their PlayStation 5 console. The beta test does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

As a thank you to players who participate in the open beta, an exclusive cosmetic item for the character Soa will be given to players who download the full game at launch.

Weekend Schedule

Starts: September 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

September 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Ends: October 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT / October 2 at 2:59 a.m. ET

How to Join the Beta

To join the beta, simply download the “FOAMSTARS Open Beta Party” game software from the PlayStation Store and launch the game on your PlayStation 5 console during the event period. It’s easy and free to participate!

More Information About the Beta

FOAMSTARS takes players into the vibrant world of Bath Vegas, a gorgeous and bubbly metropolis. This world is the setting for the world’s biggest foam party, and players will engage in an over-the-top online shooter experience using foam as their weapon of choice.

The beta test will feature two exciting game modes: “SMASH THE STAR” and “HAPPY BATH SURVIVAL”. In “SMASH THE STAR,” teams battle to secure seven knockouts on the opposing team and defeat their “Star Player” to win the match. In “HAPPY BATH SURVIVAL,” two teams compete, with victory earned by defeating both opponent “infield” players while providing support and defense as the “outfield” players.

The playable characters in the beta include Soa, ΔGITO, Tonix, Jet Justice, Mel T, The Baristador, Rave Breaker, and Pen Gwyn. Each character has their own play style, specialist weapons, and unique skills.

Finally, the in-game music for FOAMSTARS is composed by MONACA, a renowned music production company with a strong portfolio in games, anime, drama, and film productions. The character art design is created by the talented illustrator team, Gurihiru.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience FOAMSTARS before its official release. The game is set to launch in 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Open Beta Announce Trailer

English

Japanese

Screenshots

