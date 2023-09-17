First Trailer Released for FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Publisher LEVEL-5 and developer LEVEL5 comcept have unveiled the highly anticipated “First Trailer” for their upcoming slow life RPG, titled FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. This exciting new game takes players on a captivating journey as they embark on a new life on a mysterious deserted island.

Featuring stunning visuals and mesmerizing gameplay, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time promises an immersive experience like no other. The recently released trailer showcases the various classes, known as “Lives,” that players can choose from, each offering unique gameplay mechanics and abilities. Whether you prefer to be an Angler, Cook, Paladin, Woodcutter, or any other profession, the decision is yours.

As you progress in the game, you’ll have the opportunity to learn and master additional Lives, allowing you to engage in a plethora of captivating activities and unlock new experiences. The more Lives you acquire, the more the world of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time unveils its secrets before you.

Set to be released on the highly popular Nintendo Switch console in 2023, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is undoubtedly a game to watch out for. With its captivating storyline, vibrant visuals, and diverse gameplay mechanics, it is sure to cater to the tastes of RPG enthusiasts.

If you’re eager to learn more details about the game and what it has in store for players, we recommend checking out the official website for further information. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure in FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time!

Watch the First Trailer

English

Japanese