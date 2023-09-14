Ziggurat Interactive and Poppy Works Release Slave Zero for Consoles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOKGiI_J38
Ziggurat Interactive and Poppy Works offer us Slave zero for all current consoles. The accompanying trailer offers 2.5D action in its purest form.
Slave zero will be released on February 21, 2024.
.