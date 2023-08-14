XSEED Games will publish the console versions of Freedom Planet 2, a high-speed platformer developed by GalaxyTrail. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2023.

Experience Freedom Planet 2 for console at PAX West 2023 in Seattle, Washington from September 1 to 4. XSEED Games’ booth will also feature other titles such as Cuisineer, Fashion Dreamer, Rune Factory 3 Special, Silent Hope, and Touhou: New World.

Here’s an overview of the game:

Return to the world of Avalice to battle an ancient threat in Freedom Planet 2, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2014 action-platformer. In the years since the events of the original game, our three returning heroes have refined their signature abilities, making them more formidable than ever before. Take advantage of Lilac’s speed with her Dragon Boost, reach new heights with Carol’s Jump Disc or motorcycle, or take a more measured approach with Milla’s shield. And all-new playable character Neera won’t be left out in the cold, as she can use her powerful Frost Arts to punish foes. Like its predecessor, this fast-paced combat-driven platform adventure gives you the flexibility to take on each stage exactly how you want. With a carefully tuned balance of speed and exploration, and gorgeous 2D visuals featuring refined character sprites, Freedom Planet 2 expands on everything that made the original a modern classic for a bigger, better, and more enriching retro experience.

Freedom Planet 2 will be released for PC and Linux via Steam on September 13, 2022.