Expansive Worlds Releases Call of the Wild: The Angler on Consoles

In an exciting announcement, Expansive Worlds has revealed that the highly anticipated open-world fishing game, Call of the Wild: The Angler, is now available on consoles. The game, which offers players a unique and accessible open world to explore, is set in breathtaking natural landscapes and features abundant fishing spots.

Next-Gen Console Enhancements

Call of the Wild: The Angler has been optimized to run at a stunning 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Those playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S can still enjoy the game at a smooth 30 frames per second.

Xbox Game Pass Inclusion

What’s even more exciting is that Call of the Wild: The Angler will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC right from its launch day. This means subscribers to these services can dive into the engaging world of fishing without any additional cost.

CEO Samuel Peterson’s Comments

Samuel Peterson, the CEO of Expansive Worlds, expressed his enthusiasm for this release. He stated, “Call of the Wild: The Angler immerses players in the wonders of nature while allowing them to master the art of fishing. We are thrilled to bring this game to all modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, ensuring crossplay support among players. Since the release of The Angler on PC, we have been dedicated to enhancing the game based on player feedback, and we look forward to continuing its development alongside our incredible community.”

Enhancements for Next-Gen Consoles

Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can choose between Performance and Quality modes in the game settings. This enables them to prioritize higher frame rates or enhance graphics quality and resolution. Furthermore, controller support and haptic feedback have been improved for console players, enhancing the overall immersive experience.