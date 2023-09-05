Exciting Games Coming to Xbox in September 2023

Microsoft recently announced the lineup of games that will be released on Xbox consoles in September 2023. This month, gamers can look forward to a variety of highly anticipated titles that are definitely worth checking out.

Games to Watch for in September

Starfield – Release Date: September 6

– Release Date: September 6 Miffors – Release Date: September 12

– Release Date: September 12 The Crew Motorfest – Release Date: September 14

– Release Date: September 14 Grim Haven – Release Date: September 18

– Release Date: September 18 Lie P – Release Date: September 19

– Release Date: September 19 Mortal Kombat 1 – Release Date: September 19

– Release Date: September 19 Animal Party – Release Date: September 20

– Release Date: September 20 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Release Date: September 26

– Release Date: September 26 El Paso, Elsewhere – Release Date: September 26

– Release Date: September 26 Cocoon – Release Date: September 29

– Release Date: September 29 EA Sports FC – Available from September 24-29

In addition, it is worth noting that three of the above-mentioned titles, namely Starfield, Lies of P, and Party Animals, will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from their respective launch dates. If you are a Game Pass subscriber, be sure to keep an eye out for the announcement of the initial wave of games for September 2023.

Adding to the excitement, Xbox Game Pass Core, described by Microsoft as an evolution of Xbox Live Gold, will be introduced to the market on September 14th.

“Xbox continues its dedication to offering players more options and high-quality gaming experiences. Game Pass Core will grant access to the Xbox multiplayer network and allow players to choose from a selection of over 25 games, including Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, and Forza Horizon 4. Join players from around the world for an immersive multiplayer experience.”